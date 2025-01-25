Toxic parenting: A tough barrier to a child’s growth

One of the most important tasks one may take on is becoming a parent. It creates the groundwork for a child’s future by influencing their social, mental, and emotional growth.

However, if that parenting becomes toxic, all the foundation that is supposed to be there will momentarily go out the window.

Parenting is one of the most rewarding but emotionally and physically demanding jobs globally.

Sometimes the hope of doing everything perfectly leads to unintentional damage, parents impose their ambitions, values, or fears onto their children leading to creating an umbrella of neglect and emotional abuse. Sometimes, toxic parenting involves the promise of love but at the same time mistreatment by berating and ignoring children to the point that they start feeling invisible.

Often, parents forget to recognise this behavior of theirs and dismiss it in the name of discipline or tough love. Children raised in toxic environments often struggle with multiple mental disorders from an early age ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to ADHD, depression to eating disorders.

Impact of toxic parenting:

l Low self-esteem: Constant criticism and belittling remarks from someone, especially a parent can lead to poor self-image and low confidence.

l Anxiety & depression: This can lead to persistent feelings of fear, sadness, anxiety, and hopelessness.

l Difficult to build relationships: Often children from toxic households find it difficult to build healthy relationships because of the chaos they see back home.

l Fear of failure: Constant pressure and unrealistic expectations can lead to avoidance of challenges and opportunities, with an inability to celebrate achievements.

l Trust Issues: Emotional manipulation and inconsistency create a sense of mistrust making it difficult to easily trust anyone.

l Anger issues: Usually parents in a toxic household use violence and anger as a source of control, hence fostering those anger issues in the children later on.

Signs of toxic parenting:

l Constant criticism and belittling remarks

l Ignoring children’s concerns and feelings

l Emotional unavailability

l Constant comparison with other children

l Favoritism among siblings

l Using guilt and manipulation to control

l Putting their feelings first

l Using fear to gain compliance

Breaking the cycle: Overcoming the effects of toxic parenting is challenging but possible. Awareness is the first step, both for parents and children. Parents need to recognise their behavior and seek professional help if necessary. Children, on the other hand, may require therapy to heal from emotional wounds and rebuild their self-esteem.

Parenting is about nurturing and guiding, not controlling and demeaning. Toxic parenting not only hinders a child’s growth but also starts a cycle of dysfunction across generations. By fostering open communication, empathy, and understanding, parents can create a safe environment where children can thrive emotionally, mentally, and socially. Every child deserves to grow up in a home filled with love, trust, and support. Breaking the cycle of toxic parenting is essential for building healthier families and a better society.

(The writer is a Psychologist, Counsel India)