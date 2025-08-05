Upasana Kamineni joins Telangana sports hub board as co-chairman

The Telangana State Government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is making significant strides in promoting sports and athlete welfare through its forward-thinking Sports Policy 2025. As part of its broader mission to create a politically neutral and performance-driven sports ecosystem, the Government has announced the formation of the Board of Governors for the Telangana Sports Hub.

In a major highlight, entrepreneur and wellness advocate Upasana Kamineni Konidela has been appointed as Co-Chairman of the Board. Currently serving as Managing Director of UR Life and Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, Upasana’s inclusion marks a progressive step toward integrating health, wellness, and youth development with athletic excellence.

Known for her contributions to holistic well-being and social initiatives, Upasana is expected to bring a fresh, people-centric perspective to the Board’s strategic vision. Her focus on athlete welfare, mental health, fitness education, and sustainable development will be instrumental in shaping Telangana into a premier sports destination on both national and international levels.

The Telangana Sports Hub Board will also be responsible for managing the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF), ensuring efficient and transparent use of resources for sports infrastructure, athlete support programs, and talent scouting at the grassroots level.

The initiative actively promotes Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), encouraging participation from reputed corporates and experts in sports administration. With its inclusive governance model and the appointment of accomplished individuals like Upasana Kamineni, the State aims to foster a dynamic and supportive environment for athletes across disciplines.

This development reinforces Telangana’s commitment to youth empowerment and sporting excellence, paving the way for a robust and future-ready sports infrastructure that nurtures champions from the ground up.