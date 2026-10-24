When should a couple unable to conceive seek help?

For couples trying to have a baby, the first few months can bring excitement as well as uncertainty. When pregnancy does not happen immediately, many couples wonder whether they should simply continue trying or consult a fertility specialist. There is no single answer for everyone, but understanding when to seek an evaluation can prevent unnecessary delays. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infertility affects approximately one in six people of reproductive age worldwide. Importantly, infertility is a condition that can involve either partner, both partners, or sometimes remain unexplained.

How long should a couple try naturally?

For couples where the woman is under 35, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) generally recommends an infertility evaluation after 12 months of regular, unprotected intercourse without achieving pregnancy.

For women aged 35 or older, an evaluation is generally recommended after six months of trying. For women over 40, more immediate evaluation and treatment may be appropriate. These are useful general guidelines, but they should not be treated as rigid waiting periods.

A couple does not necessarily have to wait six or 12 months if there is already a known or suspected factor that could affect fertility.

When should a couple seek help earlier?

Certain situations warrant an earlier consultation. These may include very irregular or absent menstrual cycles, a history of endometriosis, previous pelvic surgery, known problems involving the uterus or fallopian tubes, previous chemotherapy or radiation, or a history suggesting diminished ovarian function.

For men, a history of testicular injury or surgery, undescended testes, previous chemotherapy, sexual or ejaculatory difficulties, or a known abnormality in semen analysis may also justify earlier assessment.

Age itself is another important consideration. Female fertility declines with age, largely because both the number and quality of available eggs decrease.

The ASRM Committee Opinion on female age-related fertility decline notes that fertility generally decreases gradually but becomes more pronounced after the mid-30s. This is why couples should consider their individual reproductive circumstances rather than simply counting the months they have been trying.

Fertility is a couple’s issue

One of the most important changes in fertility care is moving away from the idea that infertility is primarily a woman’s problem.

According to the WHO, male factors contribute to infertility in a substantial proportion of couples. The AUA/ASRM Male Infertility Guideline therefore recommends that the male partner is evaluated as part of the initial assessment of an infertile couple. This may include a detailed medical and reproductive history and, where appropriate, a semen analysis. Evaluating both partners early can help identify where the issue may lie and avoid unnecessary delays or investigations focused on only one person.

Why early evaluation can help

A fertility consultation does not automatically mean that a couple will need IVF or other assisted reproductive treatment. The purpose of an evaluation is first to understand what may be affecting conception. Depending on the couple’s history, this may involve assessing ovulation, ovarian reserve, the uterus and fallopian tubes, sperm parameters and other relevant factors. Some couples may simply need reassurance and guidance on timing intercourse or addressing modifiable health factors. Others may benefit from medication, surgery, intrauterine insemination or IVF, depending on the underlying cause. There is also value in understanding fertility sooner when pregnancy is an important goal. Delaying an evaluation despite risk factors can mean losing valuable time, particularly when age-related fertility decline is relevant.

Ultimately, seeking help should not be viewed as an admission that something is seriously wrong. Fertility evaluation is a way of understanding both partners’ reproductive health and making informed decisions about the next step. For couples who are concerned about their fertility, the right time to seek help is not determined by a calendar alone—it is determined by age, medical history, reproductive factors and how long they have been trying.

(The writer is a Consultant Fertility Specialist)