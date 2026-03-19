Women powering India’s startup boom: Over one lakh ventures have female leadership

India’s startup ecosystem is witnessing a significant shift towards inclusivity, with women playing an increasingly influential role in entrepreneurial growth. According to the government, out of 2.12 lakh startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, more than 1.02 lakh have at least one woman director or partner.

The data, shared in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, highlights the growing participation of women in India’s startup landscape. However, the figures also reveal challenges, with 6,789 recognised startups reported as closed, including 2,950 ventures that had women in leadership roles.

Government-backed funding initiatives continue to play a key role in supporting startups. As of January 31, 2026, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) supported under government schemes have invested approximately ₹25,859 crore in startups. Notably, around ₹2,995 crore has been directed specifically towards women-led enterprises since 2020.

Further boosting early-stage ventures, the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme has approved nearly ₹592 crore since its launch in 2021, with about ₹294 crore allocated to women-led startups. These measures are part of the broader Startup India initiative launched in 2016 to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment across the country.

In addition, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups, operational since April 2023, has facilitated loans worth around ₹925 crore, including ₹39 crore for women-led ventures. These schemes aim to provide financial backing at various stages of a startup’s lifecycle.

Meanwhile, India’s tech startup ecosystem continues to evolve. In 2025, startups raised $9.1 billion in funding, marking a 23 percent year-on-year growth. Industry experts note a shift from rapid expansion to a more focused, execution-driven approach, with investments now prioritising scalable and commercially viable ventures.

The rising presence of women-led startups signals a promising and more diverse future for India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.