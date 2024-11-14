World Diabetes Day: The impact of processed foods on childhood obesity and diabetes

According to the World Health Organization, over 390 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 were overweight in 2022, with a staggering 160 million living with obesity.

Children who are overweight or obese are at a higher risk of developing chronic health conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes, which were once primarily associated with adults. The connection between childhood obesity and juvenile diabetes is particularly concerning. Although they are separate conditions, childhood obesity and juvenile diabetes frequently coexist. Excess weight can interfere with the body’s ability to use insulin, leading to insulin resistance and, eventually, type 2 diabetes.

Excess body fat can interfere with how our bodies use insulin; a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. This can lead to higher blood sugar levels, a condition known as insulin resistance.

The pancreas, overworked from compensating for insulin resistance, may eventually become impaired. Obesity is often associated with chronic low-grade inflammation, which can damage cells in the pancreas. This chronic inflammation can lead to the destruction of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

Symptoms to Watch Out For

Frequent urination, bedwetting, excessive thirst, fatigue, excessive hunger, sudden weight loss, and blurry vision are some of the common symptoms of diabetes. Diabetes, a lifestyle disease, can be prevented and managed through healthy lifestyle choices.

Role of Processed Food:

Processed foods contribute significantly to excessive sugar, salt, and unhealthy fat intake. Regular consumption of processed foods increases obesity risk substantially. High in added sugars, and unhealthy trans and saturated fats, high in sodium usually loaded with artificial preservatives and additives to increase the shelf-life and enhance flavours. Chips, crackers, soda, sports drinks, white bread, sugary cereals, frozen food, frozen food like pizzas and burgers, and processed meat are some of the common examples of processed food.

How processed Food and Obesity are Associated:

Processed foods are designed to be tempting, leading to overeating. When one consumes such foods, the brain releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter hormone, a hormone that gives a sense of pleasure and satisfaction. One feels good and seeks more of that feeling. This is how junk food and sugar are so addictive, which can create a cycle of craving and overconsumption. Furthermore, processed foods often contain high amounts of added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives. These ingredients can disrupt the delicate balance of gut bacteria, leading to inflammation and impaired digestion. This imbalance can lead to weight gain and metabolic issues.

In addition, Processed foods are often low in fiber and other essential nutrients, which can contribute to poor health. This can lead to feelings of hunger and cravings, further contributing to overeating. Additionally, the lack of nutrients in processed foods can lead to decreased energy levels and reduced motivation to engage in physical activity.

Moreover, processed foods’ high caloric density can lead to increased energy intake, which can contribute to weight gain.

Prevention and Management

To reduce the risk of obesity and juvenile diabetes, a healthy lifestyle is crucial.

To encourage healthy eating habits, ensure the child eats more at mealtimes and offer smaller portions at snack times, limit processed food availability at home. Include fresh vegetables and fruits in daily diet and

avoid highly processed foods. It is advisable to read the Parents need to set an example have a healthy active lifestyle and engage in regular physical activity.

If one notices any of the signs or symptoms, consult a Pediatrician or endocrinologist for testing.

Early screening and detection are crucial for effective diabetes management. Governments and policymakers should consider implementing several effective strategies, such as standardizing labelling formats, taxing sugary drinks, and limiting the advertising of unhealthy foods to children.

(The writer is a consultant – Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)