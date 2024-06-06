Live
Young Punjabi woman from Vijayawada is ‘Master Chef India Telugu’ finalist
The finalist of 'Master Chef India Telugu', Jasween Kaur, a 22-year-old baking whiz from Vijayawada shared how being a Punjabi, she has immersed herself in the vibrant culture of Vijayawada
The finalist of ‘Master Chef India Telugu’, Jasween Kaur, a 22-year-old baking whiz from Vijayawada shared how being a Punjabi, she has immersed herself in the vibrant culture of Vijayawada, embracing the flavours and traditions of authentic Telugu cuisine.
Jasween, who is known for her infectious enthusiasm and passion for baking, shared: “As a Punjabi immersed in the vibrant culture of Vijayawada, I’ve found joy in embracing the flavours and traditions of authentic Telugu cuisine. Being part of the ‘Top 5’ in ‘MasterChef India Telugu’ is not just a dream come true; it’s a celebration of passion, diversity, and the support of my loving family.”
“I’m thrilled to showcase the fusion of my roots and my love for Telugu cuisine in this remarkable journey of MasterChef India Telugu and my life ahead,” added Jasween, who has wowed the judges with her savoury Lebanese dishes.
Jasween described her ‘MasterChef India Telugu’ experience as a delightful dance through culinary creations. The other finalists are-- Vin Basha from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, Ravi Prakash Chandran from Tanuku, Ashwini from Madanapalle, and Shyam Gopisetti from Vizag. ‘MasterChef India Tamil’ airs Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. on Sony LIV.