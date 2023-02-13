'Adira' is a journey of women in different stages of life: Actress Anamica Kadamb

Actress Anamica Kadamb, best known for award-winning film "Binnu ka Sapna," tv shows like "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and "Vidya" will be next seen in short film "Adira" on Hotstar, set to release on women's day week. Helmed by director-producer Rahul Datta of Colourblind Entertainment, the film also stars Arsh Sehrawat, Abhinav Sharma and Vyan Datta.



Sharing about her character Anamica says, "I am playing the main protagonist in this film.This is one of the best character I've played so far which has many layers in it. It's a special project for me as it's poster release on my father's birthday. It's a journey of a women, playing different roles on every stage of life."

Speaking about the challenges of playing this role she says,"This role was very challenging for me as it has many shades in it. I had to portray a high class woman and on the other hand a poor woman.I tried to learn from the real people by meeting them and also with lots of conversation between us."

Giving insights about the show she tells, "The role is all about the struggle of a married woman who is totally dependent on her husband. But her life got totally changed because of some incidence happened with her. This film is more about never giving up in life. It's a women centric story. But also a message for everyone who just rely on their destiny and fortune but work hard is the only solution is what it conveys."