Ananya Panday talks food, fashion and fragrance

Bollywood starlet and fashionista, Ananya Panday, is one of the biggest youth icons today. She has been named the face of Plum BodyLovin', the brand's popular bath and body line. Panday will serve as the brand's spokesperson and promote the fragrance category, which includes body mists, perfumes, and deodorants, through a range of compelling media campaigns.

Ananya Panday speaks about her food and dressing. Let's have a look into it.

Fashion trends yay or nay?

I believe Fashion is something that comes naturally to you and speaks about you as a person. So, I don't believe in jumping on the trend bandwagon. I like to dress comfortably and have my own fashion presence.

Your favourite junk food?

I am a total foodie. I love eating and that's something I have never been shy about. My favourites are croissants, French toasts, Pizzas, and chocolates for sure.

The worst part about being an actor is…

I think it's not getting to spend enough time with my family & friends.

The best part about being an actor is…

There's always a learning involved in the entire process of being an actor. I love how I can be a part of the bigger picture and how I can be involved in the beautiful phenomena of storytelling.

Your workout routine?

It's a mix generally. I balance my workout routine between strength workouts, pilates and yoga. My recent discovery and favourite has to be aerial yoga.

When it comes to men, what fragrance do you find attractive on them? Do you prefer something light or strong, something woody or with hints of tobacco?

On men I'd prefer a dark, woody fragrance note for sure. Something that is warm and spicy at the same time. Like a mix of vanilla, amber, plum, blackberry, oud also maybe. Basically, I like abundance of scents being used to make one and that's what makes men's perfumes so strong and attractive.