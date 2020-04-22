Apps that will turn into your child's best friends this social distancing period

You can't control your kids, but you can control the kind of content they are watching, as most of these apps come with parental control access. So, worry no more, these apps have got your kids covered

Isn't is quite challenging to keep your kids intact at home? Not anymore. Kids apps are here to the rescue, these kids app help your kids get their perfect dose of entertainment while they learn a thing or two at home. You can't control your kids, but you can control the kind of content they are watching, as most of these apps come with parental control access. So, worry no more, these apps have got your kids covered. Here are few apps that will keep your kids busy and entertained in this social distancing period.

Voot Kids

Voot Kids is India's first multiplatform app with a mix bag of entertainment and educational content. Your kids will thoroughly enjoy the content of this app as it features popular shows like 'Motu Patlu', 'Chhota Bheem', 'Joohnny Bravo', 'Shiva', 'Dora- The Explorer' and much more. It doesn't end there. It has a series of audio books, e-books, videos and educational content to keep your kids entertained and engaged while also educating them.

Hulu TV

Hulu TV announced a special section last year called Hulu Kids with a palate of international kid shows and movies that your child can enjoy in their free time. Your child won't get enough with the popular shows and movies that are streamed in this section. Shows like 'Sesame Street', 'Mira - Royal Detective', 'Star Trek' and movies like 'Detective Pikachu', 'Free Willy', 'Madagascar' will make your kids want more.

Chu Chu TV

If your child is not a fan of watching shows or reading books, Chu Chu Tv has got them covered. Chu Chu TV has a library full of nursery rhymes, animation videos, colors, shapes, numbers and more which kids can enjoy while learning a thing or two. You will find all kinds of nursery rhymes from "Baa Baa Black Sheep" to the phonics songs. These rhymes are available in different languages as well.

Kiddopia

Kiddopia is here to entertain your little one's with some fun and learned content. It's an app that ensure that your little one's are taught different kinds of skills at an early age. Learning through games is made easy with this app. Whether it is Language Skills, Emotional Skills, Math problems or General Knowledge, you will find it all on this extensive app.

PBS Kids Video

If you don't want to strain yourself with an app login or subscription, tune to PBS Kids Video. This app gives kids and parents access to thousands of free videos, including full episodes and clips from top PBS KIDS series and has a series of educational content for children to explore new ideas in their creative worlds while they are entertaining themselves.

Netflix Kids

Netflix Kids has a series of shows for your kids to binge-watch! Popular movies and shows like 'Mighty Little Bheem', 'Ghee', 'Boss Baby' and more will ensure that your kids are glued to their gadgets for the right amount of time. Netflix Kids has recently announced their new parental control feature – 'PIN Protect' on individual profiles to help filter out titles that are not appropriate for kids to access.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video takes a step forward and is streaming kid friendly programs for free without entailing to a paid subscription. They are featuring popular shows and movies like 'Creative Galaxy', 'Design Squad', 'Dinosaur Train' and more. So, pay no money to keep your kids entertained this social distancing period as you work.

Disney+ Hostar

The latest entrant in the kids OTT space is none other than Disney+ Hotstar. This app is not just a treat to your kids but it will also help you relive your childhood. The platform brings some legendary shows and characters like 'Mickey Mouse', 'Phineas' and 'Ferb', 'Donald Duck Tales' and more. Popular movies like 'Frozen 2', 'The Lion King', 'Aladin' have been released early so your kids are thoroughly entertained. Quit juggling as these apps are here to recue your child's entertainment while you enjoy your time!

(Inputs from Askari Jaffer)