Bulldogs are known for the stocky physique, wrinkly faces, and short snouts. While not the most elegant of dogs, bulldogs are beloved by many. Many people find bulldogs to be cute and lovable. Bulldogs are Beautiful Day aims to show this appreciation through celebrating this adorable breed.

Bulldogs are Beautiful Day corresponds with the day that the bulldog was officially recognized by dog breeders back in 1886. Bulldogs are associated with the Asiatic Mastiff, which lived around 4,000 BC in Mesopotamia. The mastiff was introduced to Europe by traveling nomads.

Since then, breeders helped form the different kinds of bulldogs that exist today. These include the English bulldog, French bulldog, and American bulldog. As one of the most popular breeds, bulldogs are known to be lovable. They provide overall general happiness to every dog owner.

Some of the most famous bulldogs to have existed were Tillman, an English Bulldog with skateboarding skills that made him a celebrity. Another bulldog, Uga, was the official live mascot of the University of Georgia Bulldogs. Chesty was a bulldog take on the role of the next official mascot of the US Marine Corps. Each year, people celebrate Bulldogs are Beautiful Day by showing appreciation for these lovable, fuzzy creatures. At Drake University, an annual contest for the most beautiful bulldog is held. Owners showcase their bulldogs and walk the pageant runway, showing off their clever tricks and beauty.

Owners post funny videos of their bulldogs and treat their dogs by giving them goodies like treats and stuffed toys. People also take the time to learn the history of bulldogs and how they earned their cute, wrinkled faces that everyone knows and loves.

If you own a bulldog, take this time to treat them well and show how much you appreciate them in your lives. Give them treats, let them sleep in your bed for the day, and dress them up in cute outfits. You can also share this love for your bulldog by posting pictures of you and your dog on your favourite social media websites.

If you believe your bulldog is beautiful, then enter your dog into a beauty contest. Maybe you can win first place as the most beautiful dog of them all, even though we all know that all dogs are beautiful in the end.