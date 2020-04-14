Days in lockdown are a blessing in disguise: Singer Palak Muchal

Bollywood singer Palak Muchal says the lockdown period is like a "blessing in disguise" for her as she is able to spend quality time with her family. Muchal is using this time to do things which she has wanted to do for a while but juan't couldn't get down to doing them due to her busy schedule.

"I'm taking this time as a blessing in disguise. …we have to spend these times at home and I'm trying to make the most of it by doing things which I always wanted to do but couldn't find time for. I am quite liking it," says the 28-year-old. Muchal, known for her songs such as "Ik mulaqaat", "Pal pal dil ke paas", "Mundiyan" remake, "Dekha hazaro dafaa" and "Sanam teri kasam", says even though she is locked up in her house she is "trying to be as productive" as she can.

"I have a studio even at home. So I'm recording songs and creating music. I have been connecting with music directors through skype. I'm spending more time on 'riyaz'. It's fun," says Muchal who participated in the digital 'The Care Concert' and crooned ongs like "Kaun Tujhe" and "Chahu Tujhe ya Na" from home.

The concert, organised by T-Series and 93.5 RED FM, comprised a line-up of 15 plus artistes who performed from their homes to raise money for PM CARES Fund. "I'm happy to be a part of the concert. It was great initiative. We are fulfilling the responsibilities towards ourselves and our families by staying at home. But at the same time, we have to think about those who are less privileged, who actually need our help. It was a way to come together and lend our helping hands to them."

Speaking on the impact of the ongoing lockdown in the country in order to contain the pandemic Covid-19, Muchal says: "An overall economic downfall is going to come and the music industry is definitely going to be a part of it, if not already. There is uncertainty…"