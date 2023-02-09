Dos and don'ts of baby skincare for first-time parents

Holding your little bundle of joy for the first time is a wholesome feeling that cannot be described, and you may feel overjoyed with love and affection. As you settle into a new daily routine as a parent, keeping your baby warm and nourished will beat the top of your priority list, especially since a parent's bond with the baby is one of protection, and all you would want to do is make sure that your baby receives all the attention it needs.

When it comes to skincare, you should leave no stone unturned because a baby's skin is extremely delicate and requires exceptional care. Cetaphil Baby's team of experts shares the dos and don'ts for taking care of your baby's skin:

Do's

Washing your baby correctly: Cleanliness around newborns is necessary because their immune systems are still developing. Bathing your newborn 2-3 times per week is enough to keep their skin clean. Also, before you tend to your baby, it is always a good idea to wash your hands and this should be directed to your visitors as well, especially while your baby is still young.

Moisturizing after bathing: A baby's skin is usually dry, especially on the face when the baby is getting accustomed to the environment outside the womb. It is essential to use a mild baby soap to reduce the risk of excessive dryness and to avoid irritation to the baby's eyes. After bathing your baby, apply lotion all over the baby's body to help reduce dry, flaky skin. Cetaphil Baby Daily Lotion contains natural emollients such as sunflower seed oil, soybean oil, and a blend of shea butter and glycerin to moisturize and protect your baby's delicate skin.

Treating rashes with care: Rashes are quite common in newborn babies, and you may notice that they fade just as quickly as they appear. However, it is necessary to keep an eye on them to see if there are any changes, such as bumpiness and redness. Don't panic, if you notice an acne-like rash, flea-bite-like marks, or skin peeling on your baby's skin. Keep the area clean and dry, and gently pat the skin dry with a clean towel. Consult your doctor for any harsh and stubborn rashes you may notice.

Keeping your baby hydrated: Hydration is essential for both babies and adults. Water helps regulate body temperature and fight infections. It is also essential to healthy skin because it heals and nurtures our organs. Maintaining hydration flushes out all bodily toxins, giving the baby replenished skin. Also breastfeeding or bottle feeding your baby as directed by your doctor is important for the baby to stay hydrated and nourished.

Don'ts

Expose to direct sunlight: While the soft rays of the early morning sun are beneficial to your baby, it is recommended that they avoid direct sunlight for the first 6 months because UV radiation damages their tender skin. If you go out later in the day, it will be ideal to use a baby-friendly sunscreen and try to use a cover or an umbrella

Use products constituting dyes and fragrances: There are different types of products on the market, but not all of them are safe. Limit or avoid scented and artificially colored baby skin products, particularly during the first few months as they may cause irritation to the baby's skin and cause more rashes

Dress them in tight clothes: Tight clothing can irritate your baby's skin, so it's best to avoid it, especially if your baby has sensitive skin. While you may think it's a good idea to dress your babies in tight clothes to avoid exposure and wind, the tightness can easily cause a heat rash due to sweating. Clothes for the baby should be loose so that their movements are not restricted.

Shy away from asking for help: The journey with a growing baby can be daunting, particularly for first-time parents. It may seem fulfilling to be a part of the new parents' community for advice and to learn from their experiences. However, every baby's skin differs, and hence, you should not be afraid to ask your doctor about any skin concerns and silly queries.

Your child requires the best possible care and giving him or her a gentle massage with your hands not only benefits their skin but also helps you two form a strong bond. Make every effort to give the apple of your eye beautiful skin and a cheerful disposition!