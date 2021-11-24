Feast to your heart’s content this wedding season but don’t neglect your skin

The season for weddings and festivities is here! Naturally, everyone wants to look their best, but unfortunately, it is also that time of the year when the weather gets cold and dry, the food gets richer and sweeter, and pollution is at its peak! However, even as the stress and excitement of festive shopping, whirlwind celebrations and countless parties take over, remember that the most essential ingredient to look your best is amazing skin!

Want your skin to be healthy and beautiful? A gentle but effective skincare regime is the answer to achieving your perfect look for this festive season!

To help you let your best skin shine through, the Cetaphil team of experts have put together quick yet effective skincare tips you need to follow as part of your day and night regimes.

Your Daytime Regime

During the day, your skin is more susceptible to harmful sun rays & pollution even if you are indoors or wearing a mask. Hence, investing in cleansers, exfoliators, sunscreens and moisturisers is the best bet for a morning/daytime skincare regime.

Start with cleansing: Start your day with a gentle cleanser that works best for your skin type. Ideally, use lukewarm or cold water to wash your face. Apply the cleanser on your face gently, use your fingers to rub the cleanser in a circular motion on your cheeks and rinse well.

Moisturising goes next: Moisturising is an important step of every skincare regime, irrespective of your skin type. Moisturiser needs to be applied while the skin is slightly damp to help the product absorb better. During winters opt for a cream-based moisturizer unless your skin is excessively oily. Use fragrance-free, non-comedogenic moisturisers that provide instant and long-lasting hydration And finally, the sunscreen: Sunscreen should be the last step in your daytime skincare routine as it is the most important skincare product of all. It needs to be applied after applying a moisturiser to provide protection against harmful sun rays. Our skin is susceptible to damage not only from UVA, UVB but also from more damaging Infrared rays that may lead to premature ageing. Ideally, a gel-based sunscreen is good for all skin types and must be used daily and reapplied every 4-5 hours or after washing your face.

Your Night time Regime

While you sleep the skin tends to recover & repair itself from the damage done during the day, hence, it is the best time to pamper your skin with all possible nourishment.

Start with double cleansing: To eliminate the day's grime, dirt, oil and makeup, the Cetaphil team of experts recommend cleansing even during the night. Use an instant foaming facial cleanser that will effortlessly remove dirt, oil and makeup and contains a vitamin complex that will eventually help retain skins moisture overnight.

Do not miss the hydrating lotion or moisturizer: Hydrating lotions and moisturisers are a must to end your day. They formulate to create a protective coating on the skin to prevent water evaporation while you sleep. Using hydrating lotions infused with natural ingredients enriches the skin through the night leaving the skin soft and supple can be extremely beneficial in maintaining the overall health of your skin.