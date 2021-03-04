For a new glow on that special day

As women's day is around the corner, we all feel the need to spread love, beauty and celebrate our femininity.

All women deserve to be appreciated, respected and admired on this special day. Find the right hairstyle and colour for you and get brilliant beauty tips that shave minutes off your routine and years off your look. Look your radiant best with these head-to-toe beauty tips. These expert tips will help you take the plunge

To add romance and shimmer to day make-up on the special occasion of Women Day, apply a light colour eye shadow like mauve, or light brown over the entire upper eyelid. Then use dull gold or silver shadow on the upper lid closer to the lashes and also to highlight under the brows.

Choose a pink blusher and be subtle. Powder blushers are easier to apply. The aim should be to give the complexion a healthy glow. Remember the shimmer above the cheekbones with a highlighter.

If you want to line the eyes, use an eye pencil or eyeliner, close to the lashes. Go light on the use of liner, but apply more mascara. Make sure the lashes do not stick together. Brush out the eyelashes with an eyelash comb. For the night, try the smoky-eyed look. Apply liner very close to the lashes and then smudge them with a sponge-tipped applicator.

For dull and tired eyes, dip cotton wool pads in rose water and use as eye pads over closed lids. Lie down and relax while the mask dries. It helps to remove fatigue and brighten the eyes. The fragrance of rose has a calming effect on the mind.

To add body to the hair, comb all the hair to one side, blow-dry the hair and then comb the hair to the other side and repeat the blow drying. Or bend down and blow-dry the hair upside down, brushing the hair from back to front. It is particularly convenient if the hair is short.

Use natural material for accessories, like necklaces and chains made of colorful wooden beads or shells, wooden bangles, terracotta earrings and necklaces. The outfit too should be casual and yet romantic, like long skirts with floral prints, or wide pants with colorful tops with crochet, lace or embroidery.

Skin and hair care tips

Use a facial scrub, applying it on the face and rubbing gently with small circular movements. Wash off with water. This helps to prevent blackheads and brightens the skin. Facial scrubs are easily available. Always wash or cleanse the face at night, to remove pollutants that have been deposited on the skin during the day. Wash hair with clean and fresh water. Take half-teaspoon shampoo, dilute with a little water and then apply. Work up lather and rinse well with water. For oily hair, add the juice of a lemon to a mug of water and use as a last rinse after shampoo. For dry hair, apply a few drops of hair serum or leave-on hair conditioner after shampoo.

Follow a skin care routine

You can start from basic steps like Cleanse, tone and moisturize in early years .When your skin starts showing fine lines or wrinkles on face and hands then you must choose herbal products which are regenerative, boosts skin elasticity, and deeply moisturizes the skin. As we grow older, facial skin starts to lose firmness and it gets drier.

Mix a mask at home with two teaspoons wheat bran (choker), one teaspoon each of ground almonds (badaam) curd, honey and rose water. Mix everything together into a paste and apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

Lavender bath salt

lavender bath salt in your baths could help you balance the pH levels in your body. It also helps moisturize and exfoliate the skin. Its aroma acts as a pain reliever thus helping uplift mood. Add 3 spoons of Lavender Bath Salt to warm water and stir well. Settle in and soak your body or feet into this warm water.

A long-lasting lipstick is a bliss for a long working day, but the simple idea of removing it, hassles us.

Apply almond oil over a cotton ball and dab it over your lips. It will moisturize your lip skin making the lips soft and supple. This is quite healthy and cheap also when compared to those expensive company makeup removers

