How does it feel to play a fun-loving girl? Ask Palak Jain of 'Dosti Anokhi'

Actress Palak Jain has joined the cast of 'Dosti Anokhi'. She is essaying the role of fun loving and grounded girl Isha.



Palak shares her excitement saying: "I feel I can finally tick that off, as I am stepping into the shoes of Isha! Similarly, Dosti Anokhi has one of the most beautiful and unique storylines and being a part of it is no less than a golden opportunity. My character Isha is a typical modern south Delhi girl but at the same time she is also deeply rooted in her family values from Banaras which gives a desi touch to her personality."

"Due to her parents' separation at a very young age, she craves for love and warmth. So, whenever she is with her nanu and nani, she feels that love and is very much attached to them. On noticing the attention being diverted to Purvi, Isha gets very insecure and hence starts creating new twists and turns in Purvi's life," she adds. Further talking about her off-screen chemistry with the star cast, Palak says: "The whole team of 'Dosti Anokhi' is very warm and welcoming. Since day one, it never felt like I was new to the set or anything, each and everyone in the unit is very supportive and helpful.

Especially working with Rajendra Gupta ji has been wonderful. He reminds me of my bade papa. The bond Isha and Nanu share is very similar to me and my bade papa in real life, so everything feels effortless when I do a scene with him."