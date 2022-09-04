I am proud to have played the role of a Dalit woman: Dushara Vijayan

Dushara Vijayan, whose role as Rene in Pa Ranjith's 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' has come in for a lot of critical acclaim, said that she is proud to have played the part and represented millions who had gone through a lot in their real lives. The actress, who admits that she has been floored by the love shown to the film and to her character in particular, issued a statement in which she said: "'She who knows life flows, feels no wear or tear, needs no mending or repair'. Experiencing these words through the girl called 'Rene' is an unexplainably beautiful experience. "As an actor, nothing gives immense pleasure than being engulfed by dreams and desires to experience the symphonic essence of appreciation and acclaim of the audience in theatres. When such ethereal moments become a reality, one finds no words to express them verbally."

"I'm emotionally frozen in such an incredulous state of amazement to see this girl 'Rene' in 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' embraced with praise. From the early acclaim at the premiere show to the critical acclaim from press and media friends and colossal words of praise from general audiences, this girl has been showered with bouquets of love and just 'Love'. "I am unable to express what I am going through. I take a bow to the maverick magician Pa Ranjith sir, who created this girl that perpetually resonates with his ideologies, and let me breathe her heart and soul. "What could be a better gift for an actor? The moments where your eyes are moistened with emotional glee to see people holding your hands and feeling so much connected to your role. "I am still floating amidst such a heart-warming reception. I feel proud to have played the role of a Dalit woman, and represent the faces of millions, who have gone through a lot in their real lives."

"To see the reviewers and fans pointing out even my little efforts of colouring my hair, it leaves me speechless. 'Rene' will be my best friend forever as she has gifted me an inevitable recognition."

"Such moments of being raved about and praised are more like an Orientation Day for a newbie under spotlights. It instills confidence that hard work and passion will never leave you desolated." "The process of discovering my identity as an artiste through the Midas-touch of Pa Ranjith sir as Maariyamma in 'Sarpatta Parambarai' and Rene in 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' will be an unforgettable gift."

The actress also thanked a series of other people, including members of her family, in the statement.