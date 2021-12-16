  • Menu
National Re-Gifting Day

Re-gifting day was mostly seen as an office holiday before October 24th 2008, which was the day that the state of Colorado declared December 18th as "National Re-Gifting Day".

Re-gifting day was mostly seen as an office holiday before October 24th 2008, which was the day that the state of Colorado declared December 18th as "National Re-Gifting Day". The origin of the holiday came from office workers who were given gifts that they didn't really want but didn't want to throw away, so they re-gifted their present to someone who would want it and make good use of it.

Re-gifting, for us that don't know its meaning, is the act of taking a gift that has been received and giving it to somebody else, sometimes in the guise of a new gift. The term "Re-gifting" was popularized by an episode of Seinfeld, specifically the episode titled "The Label Maker" even though the practice of it pre-dates the term quite substantially.

Re-gifting can sometimes be seen as a cruel practice. Why? Because re-gifting a gift that was given to you can be seen as a blatant disregard from the compassion that someone has shown you by either purchasing or creating the gift for you in particular.

