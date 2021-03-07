Royal Enfield celebrates International Women’s Day with ‘Ride after Dark’ in Hyderabad

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, celebrated International Women's day in Hyderabad with 'Ride After Dark' event. This was a woman only motorcycle riding event to spread awareness about women security and safety, especially after dark.

This event was attended by 18 women riders across Hyderabad. The ride began from the Royal Enfield Regional office covering 120 kms. The ride was conducted with Royal Enfield women riders who rode their motorcycles through the by lanes of Hyderabad. The ride was held over a period of 2 days on 6th and 7th march at Chilkur Village in Hyderabad.

STRE or 'She Travels on a Royal Enfield, is an initiative by Royal Enfield for the inclusion of women riders and pillions as part of the community at large. Initiated in January 2015, STRE has been actively involved in encouraging more women to be part of the Royal Enfield community while supporting existing women in their journey to ride more and ride pure.

As part of STRE, Royal Enfield has taught more than 150 individuals to ride. Himalayan Odyssey Women was another such initiative by STRE wherein women riders participated in a grueling 12-day ride through the Himalayas.