The beauty market is currently flooded with all kinds of serums, essences and lotions that can confuse the best of us. Apart from cluttering your dresser, these extensive skincare routines also burn a hole in your pocket and have a negative impact on the environment. 2022 calls for a change -- say hello to the new and sustainable beauty movement -- 'skinmalism'. It's time to move on to multitasking heroes that will save you time, money and even space while taking care of all your skincare needs.



Apratim Goel, Celebrity Dermatologist and Director, Cutis Skin Studio, shares a guide to skinmalism:

Read the labels:



Don't blindly follow Instagram trends and get influenced by advertisements.

Before buying a product, read the labels to know if this is what your skin actually needs. Don't jump onto the 'acid-retinol' bandwagon, just because it is trending.

Ask your dermatologist before putting chemicals on your face. AHAs and BHAs are not for everyone.

Less is more:



You don't need 10 different cleansers or an array of moisturisers. See what works for your skin type and stick to it. If you have dry skin, opt for soap-free cleansers, for oily skin, gel cleansers are your best bet.

Using too many products can sometimes compromise your skin's barrier, which can lead to sensitivity and dryness. If your skin is already dry and irritable, use a mild moisturiser which is rich in vitamin E and will calm and protect your skin.

Face yoga and massage:



Instead of wasting time on 10-step-routines, for a quick pick-me-up, apply your favourite face oil and massage in gentle circular and upward motion.

You can also use tools such as a jade roller or guasha. Face massage improves the overall appearance of the skin and reduces puffiness and acne by flushing out toxins. Doing 5-10 minutes of facial yoga is another way to maintain skin health, it helps delay signs of ageing and relaxes muscle tension that leads to wrinkles and fine lines. This acts as a simple solution to stay minimal.

Say hello to multi-taskers:



Layering different serums and moisturisers to create your own cocktail has its share of pros and cons. But it's also good to have a go-to formula to address all your concerns. Multi-taskers are hardworking products that simultaneously solve other needs, reducing the number of products on our beauty shelves and saving time with a simplified routine.

There are many such alternatives available in the market, for example, nourishing oils that can soothe the scalp and substitute as a serum to hydrate the sensitive skin around the eyes. In fact, lightweight oils can also be used as pre-makeup toners and post-makeup cleansers. One such product is the time-tested, cult-favourite Bio-Oil.

It can be used in your daily routine to moisturise and hydrate. The lightweight oil doesn't clog pores or feel heavy on the skin. It is packed with vitamin A and E, along with antioxidants and essential oils to fade out acne scars and blemishes, improve uneven skin tone and is great for anti-ageing as well. It works equally well on the body as it does on the face and for nail cuticles, making it a perfect travel buddy for all your needs.

Go slow:



Don't chuck out everything at once. Make a note of how many products you use and eliminate it one by one for a minimalist, yet effective skincare routine.