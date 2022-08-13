Video of Siddhi Idnani attempting to sing wins hearts online

A video of actress Siddhi Idnani attempting to sing a song from her upcoming Tamil film, director Gautham Vasudev Menon's explosive action thriller 'Vendhu Thanindhadu Kaadu', is fast winning hearts on the Internet.

Sidhi, who plays the female lead opposite Simbu in the much-awaited action entertainer, took to Twitter to post her singing clip.

She wrote, "I know we're all excited for 'Marakkuma Nenjam' but the weather made me attempt a romantic 'Kaalathukum Neevenum'. Excuse me for my amateur skills! Let me know if you guys liked it? 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'"

The actress' post comes even as the unit of the film announced that they were going to release the next single 'Marakkuma Nenjam', a soulful number, from the film on August 14.

'Marakumma Nenjam' has lyrics by Thamarai and music by A R Rahman, a formidable combination that has delivered some really memorable chartbusters in Tamil film music.

Interestingly, 'Kalathukkum Neevenum', which again has lyrics by Thamarai, has gone on to become a huge hit.