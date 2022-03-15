Vidhi Pandya recalls the time she received her first pay check

'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' actress Vidhi Pandya went down memory lane and remembered the first time she received her pay check.

Vidhi said: "I remember my early days starting out as an actor. As a budding professional in the media and entertainment space, there is a lot that one has to prove in order to sustain and be relevant."

"My family has constantly supported me in my pursuits, and the day I received my first pay check, I celebrated my happiness with my family! It is because of them that I was able to turn my dreams into reality. Even though it was a small amount, it meant the world to me and seeing my parents smile added on to my win," she shared giving credit to her family for all her success.

Vidhi is seen essaying the character of an aspiring and ambitious television writer Soumya Verma in the show. The actress shared how she relate to her on-screen character.

"While portraying the pay check scene in 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye', I felt that I could relate to the scene at a personal level. Right from Soumya's wish to work for Oberoi Telefilms to receiving her first pay check, the emotions were real. It brought a huge smile on my face. I believe that there is no better feeling than to realise that you've made it on your own, and that the only way now, is forward," she concluded. 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.