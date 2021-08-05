Vitamin C serum for monsoon skincare!

Monsoons are all about nostalgia, binging on deep-fried snacks and enjoying a hot cuppa. However, a major flipside to this otherwise beautiful season is the havoc it wreaks on the skin.

The humidity in the air causes the skin to become greasier which leads to acne, inflammations, or breakouts. So how can one combat these multitudes of problems with just a face serum? Read on to find out how Vitamin C serum is the beauty tonic to keeping healthy and radiant.

Skin-type friendly

A good Serum is suitable for all skin types. It can provide lightweight moisturisation for oily skin, rejuvenation, and radiance for dull skin. It can also help reduce spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone.

For acne-prone skin, serum with Salicylic Acid works well, whereas for dry skin Hyaluronic Acid is a better bet. Also, look out for Vitamin C, it is a super antioxidant ingredient that removes, spots, dullness, uneven skin tone and brightens the skin!

Hydration

Irrespective of the season, it is important to hydrate and nourish the skin. Considering that a serum is made up of smaller molecules that seep deeper into the skin than any average cream or moisturiser, it delivers an extremely high concentration of active ingredients.

It also re-adjusts the excess sebum on the face to make the skin look healthy and well-moisturised.

Non-sticky formulation

Serums are water or emulsion-based formulations hence they have a light gel-like or watery, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin-quenching the skin's thirst for moisturisation and leaving it with a fresh, dewy smooth finish.

Budget buy

A serum is a hero product that can eliminate the need for single-purpose skincare products such as creams or moisturisers.

Easy application

A drop or two will provide much-needed nourishment and prep with your skin for monsoons. Use your fingertips to gently apply the serum to your face and neck and then lightly tap, pat, and smoothen it out and voila you're done!