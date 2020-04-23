Yoga and mindfulness can help you cope with coronavirus anxiety

When the going gets tough the tough get going is a well-known adage that is most apt during these times. The whole world is reeling under the effects of COVID 19, and despite the crisis the commonness of the struggle is bringing us all together. To deal with any feelings of anxiety, fear or panic yoga and mindful practices can be most helpful now. How you engage with the current moment using awareness can be described and defined as mindfulness. By paying attention to your breath, yoga brings you to the present moment and this is known to improve your mental wellbeing. And when you are mentally strong, it becomes easier to handle this period of Social Isolation, and Social Distancing. Include the following practices and techniques into your daily routine for at least 20-30 minutes thrice a week to see the positive results.

Akash Mudra

Akash Mudra is a yogic hand gesture that is performed by the middle finger. The middle finger is the symbol of the space element that protects the body from diseases caused by space such as Arthritis and Migraine etc., and the thumb is the symbol of the fire element.

Formation

• Sit in any comfortable seating posture and place the hands with palm pointing upwards on the thighs or the knees.

• You can also practice this Mudra by standing in Tadasana

• Meditation postures like Padmasana, Vajrasana, etc. are ideal for the practice of mudras.

• Close your eyes and breathe with the awareness of the breathing process.

• Now fold your middle finger and tap the tip of the middle finger to the tip of the thumb.

• The rest of the three fingers should be keep extended as much as possible.

• In addition, it should be practicing with both hands simultaneously.

• Do not decrease or increase the speed of breath from your side.

Bhujangasana

Formation of the posture

• Lie on your stomach

• Raise your trunk and head with the support of the palms alone.

• The arms should be bent at the elbows

• Arch your neck slightly backwards and look up

• Make sure that your navel is pressed against the floor

• Put pressure on your toes by pressing them onto the floor. After that, extend them out

• Hold the asana for few seconds

Bhramari Pranayama

Method

• Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

• Straighten your back and close your eyes

• Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

• Place your thumbs on the 'Tragus', the external flap outside on your ear.

• Place your index finger on your forehead; your middle finger on the Medial Canthus and ring finger on the corner of your nostril

• Inhale and fill your lungs with air

• As you exhale, slowly make a buzzing sound like that of a bee, i.e., "mmmmmmm…."

• Keep your mouth closed the entire time and feel the vibration of the sound disseminate throughout your body

Mindfulness can add value to your life by making you resilient in the face of trouble. Additionally, yoga brings out the best in you by increasing your productivity in all areas of your life, leaving you contented. With these techniques of meditation, and mindful awareness, you can enable your own transformation.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach,yoga-preneur and author)