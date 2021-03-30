Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first woman truck driver

Yogita Raghuvanshi, a qualified lawyer who is well-known as India's first woman truck driver. She also worked at a salon and a course in dress designing. However, she was not able to earn much and later had to take up driving after the death of her husband to look after her kids.

Yogita shares, "I had to take up driving after the death of my husband. My kids were young, and I had to support my family, however, we didn't have much of an income. We had employed a driver, but I was making losses because of that.

So, I decided to take the matters in my own hands, changed the course of my life from losses to profitability and realized that Great Things Happen When You Move. When I started driving, I never knew in that moment that my story will inspire so many people, especially women.

Though Yogita was a qualified lawyer, she chooses driving truck on the highways.

She adds, "I needed work after the death of my husband that could pay me immediately. Starting as a fresher in the legal profession would have required for me to work under a senior lawyer for a few initial years and grow in the field.

I realized that driving trucks meant instant wages and greater stability. In a country that is developing at such a rapid clip, there will always be work for a truck driver. However, the society will always look at you in a different way, if you take up something that doesn't fall under the stereotypical gender roles.

Being a woman driver, I had to face snide comments, hostile stares and much more. But I chose to rise above those challenges, move forward and make a better future for myself and my family. And that is exactly what Shell India has highlighted in their film that features me.

I truly believe that Great Things Happen When We Move and once you start moving, the barriers and roadblocks mean nothing."

Yogita shares that she loves what she does but shuttling between cities across the country with her truck had its inevitable load of problems.

"Nobody believes that I drive trucks, whether then or now. They assume that I am the driver's woman. Mechanics on the highway, men at dhabas and elsewhere leer at me, but when they see me at the wheel their look changes dramatically. But none of this bothers me, it never did, "adds Yogita.