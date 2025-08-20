Daniel Jones looks forward to the opportunity, praising the strength of the football team.

NFL news Daniel Jones : “I was excited. Excited for the opportunity. I mean, as a competitor, you want to be on the field and that’s what you work for,” Daniel Jones statement. “I think we have a good Daniel Jones football team.”

Jones thinks he did enough to win the job by convincing Colts coach Shane Steichen he could go out there and be productive on a consistent basis.

“My Daniel Jones team confidence was just to be as consistent as I could every day,” Jones said. “I’ve tried to keep that my focus and it will stay my focus going forward.”

With the job now in hand, Jones says he’s not going to change his game plan.

“My approach, my preparation, all that stuff stays the same,” Jones said. “I’m fired up. I’m excited. I think we’ve put in a lot of good work and made a lot of progress.”

There is one area that clearly needs improvement though and that is how he plays compared to last season with the Giants quarterback when he was benched and eventually cut. Jones thinks he’s a better quarterback now and will only get better.

“I’m growing and developing as a player constantly,” Jones said. “I’m prepared and will continue to work hard to prepare.”

And now it’s time to start preparing for the Dolphins in Week One.

