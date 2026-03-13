GTA Online Community Series Event March 2026 – Free GTA$1M, Triple Rewards

The GTA Online Community Series event has arrived, bringing players one of the most rewarding updates of March 2026. Rockstar is celebrating players' creativity by showing custom player-made jobs while offering massive bonuses and giveaways.

Every player can earn a GTA Online reward worth $1M just by logging in during the event.Besides this,Rockstar has launched a GTA Online 3X rewards event.This means triple payouts across Community Series jobs. This makes it the perfect time to grind races, deathmatches, and stunt maps created by the community.

The GTA Online weekly update is adding more excitement by providing discounts on vehicles, free properties, and themed content to keep players engaged. As part of the GTA Online bonus rewards event, completing five Community Series jobs each week unlocks an extra GTA$500,000, stacking up to GTA$2.5 million by the end of the event.

This GTA Online community series bonus ensures that both casual and hardcore players can maximize their earnings.

For those looking to plan ahead, the GTA Online event rewards guide suggests logging in weekly, completing the highlighted jobs, and claiming all free vehicles to make the most of this GTA Online Rockstar event.

With so many opportunities to earn, the GTA Online rewards March event is shaping up to be one of the biggest celebrations in GTA Online history. Whether you’re chasing cash, cars, or community-created fun, this event is a must-play for anyone looking to boost their GTA$ balance and enjoy fresh gameplay.