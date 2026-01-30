  1. Home
Three New GTA Online Odd Jobs Offer Fresh Ways to Earn Cash

  30 Jan 2026
Earn Double GTA$ and RP Battling Blazes, Driving Forklifts, and Delivering Papers

Become a Firefighter, stock Alpha Mail’s delivery vans as a Forklift Operator, or distribute physical copies of the Los Santos Meteor on your Paper Route as part of three new Odd Jobs in GTA Online.

As a bonus, gta online odd jobs (including these three new professions) are earning players Double Rewards until February 4. Criminals still bent on playing it straight can pad their wallets with Double Cocaine Production Speed this week, too, in addition to 2X GTA$ and RP from participating in the Community Race Series and more.

Firefighter

Fight fires, prevent explosions, and save cats from trees across Los Santos as a Firefighter. The quicker you reach the dispatch location, the more you’ll earn. Rescue missions reward you with 2X GTA$ and RP during its first week.

Head to the fire station in El Burro or spawn one you own using an on-screen prompt while driving it. Aspirants hoping to dress the part will unlock The Unwavering Outfit by completing 25 dispatches.

Forklift Operator

Alpha Mail is hiring movers to load deliveries within their warehouse located near LSIA. Respond to a gta online gameplay tips and work as a Forklift Operator by grabbing pallets and dropping them on a conveyor belt for 2X GTA$ and RP this week.

Paper Route

Unlike most cities in America, print journalism is alive and well in Los Santos — in fact the Los Santos Meteor is looking to hire extra hands to deliver newspapers to their readers.

Purchase a Paper Route by heading to the Meteor’s office in Strawberry. Deliver newspapers to their designated drop-off points for 2X GTA$ and RP this week.

