Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Says Party 'Ready to Contest Any Number of Seats' as I.N.D.I.A. Bloc Finalizes Seat-Sharing Deal.

Bihar Assembly election 2025 comes after weeks of query about the composition of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance.

Sahani, speaking to journalists after the advertisement, said his Bihar politics had reached an understanding with the Mahagathbandhan that it would be given one Rajya Sabha seat and two MLCs. He expressed his gratefulness to CPI( ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya for helping to break the impasse. Sahani also said he'd written to I.N.D.I.A. bloc MP Rahul Gandhi who had, in turn, spoken to Rashtriya Janata Dal( RJD) leaders. The issue was eventually resolved with the advertisement on seat- sharing.

A source close to the accommodations said the final details of the seat- participating formula would be blazoned soon. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the face of the Mahagathbandhan in the state, has formerly submitted his nomination from the party’s fortification in Raghopur.

Mukesh Sahani, a 44- time-old fisher, is one of the several new faces in Bihar’s fractious politics where estate and community frequently define electoral faithfulness. Sahani, whohad before demanded 24 seats for his party, made a shot to secure further than just political power. He was fighting for a lesser say-so and visibility for Bihar’s fishers and boatmen communities.

Ahead of the announcement, there had been speculation that Sahani could break with the Mahagathbandhan over seat sharing issues. However, the announcement has put an end to such speculation with Sahani’s party staying within the alliance.

Mukesh Sahani had risen to political elevation in the state but was removed from the press by Bihar personality VIP Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2022. Sahani, who was also the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, was forced to abdicate after he was set up to have made depreciatory commentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on several occasions.