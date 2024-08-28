14 LPU Students Set to Make Their Mark at Paralympics 2024

New Delhi: Lovely Professional University (LPU) is proudly announcing its contribution to India's esteemed Paralympic team. Notably, 14 exceptional LPU students have secured their spots, forming a substantial 16% of the Indian contingent heading to Paris for this prestigious event. This marks a significant milestone as these students will be part of India's largest-ever representation at the Paralympics.

The talented LPU students will be showcasing their prowess in various sports disciplines, including javelin throw, canoeing and kayaking, high jump, discus throw, and shot put. Among these athletes are some remarkable individuals who have already made a name for themselves on the global stage. LPU student Sumit Antil (MBA), a two-time world champion and Tokyo 2020 gold medalist in javelin throw. He will be India’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Paralympics.

Other accomplished athletes such as Sandeep (MBA), Rinku (MA), Sunder Singh (BA), Sandip Sanjay (MCA) in javelin throw, Rohit (MBA), Arvind (MA) in shot put, Ram Pal (MBA), Shailesh Kumar, Nishad Kumar (MA) in high jump, Yogesh Kathuniya (MA) in discus throw, Prachi Yadav, Yash (BA), and Pooja Ojha (MA) in canoeing and kayaking.

Expressing immense pride and optimism, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & Founder Chancellor of LPU, remarked, "I am extremely proud of our students who have earned the opportunity to represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. We are incredibly proud that after having 24 students in the Olympics, our 14 students are now representing our country at the Paralympics. We at LPU are hopeful for their success and are confident that their achievements will bring honour not only to our university but also to the nation." "Para Athletes encounter myriad challenges in their arduous journey, despite facing obstacles; these resilient athletes remain focused on their goals. This inspires and motivates LPU to extend support to disabled players so they can make the country proud."

LPU has made significant investments in developing top-notch sports facilities and offering 100% scholarships to promising disabled athletes. The university also offers specialised rehabilitation and physiotherapy services to aid athletes and spinal cord injury patients in recovery and performance enhancement. This unwavering commitment to sporting excellence has led LPU students to consistently excel in national and international competitions.

The Paris Paralympics, set to be the 17th Olympiad, are scheduled to run from August 28 to September 8, 2024. With 549 events spanning 22 sports and around 4,400 athletes from across the globe, this event promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent and determination. LPU stands firmly behind its students, cheering them on as they aim for greatness on the world stage.