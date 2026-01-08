16-year-old social entrepreneur brings ‘Messy Science’ learning to govt school students in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Classrooms turned into open-air laboratories on January 8, 2026, as 200 students of Zilla Parishad High School, Gachibowli, experienced science beyond textbooks through a large-scale hands-on learning programme conducted by STEP (Science Through Experiments and Projects) — a student-led initiative founded by Anuj Bhatia, a 16-year-old student of the International School of Hyderabad.

The initiative was executed in partnership with the ISHVA Foundation thanks to Hainanti Sarker and the Dr. K.V. Rao Scientific Society, bringing the Society’s Mobile Science Van to the government school campus and enabling large-scale experiential learning.

Addressing the students during the session, Anuj Bhatia said, “I realised that science in India is often taught through memorisation rather than experience. With STEP, I wanted to replace the blackboard with ‘messy science’ — where students learn by doing, failing, and trying again.”

The two-hour programme saw students from Classes 9 and 10 rotate through multiple interactive stations designed to simplify complex scientific concepts using low-cost materials. Key activities included the construction of a DaVinci Bridge to understand gravity and friction, and DNA extraction from bananas, allowing students to visually experience biology in action.

Sharing her thoughts, Ratanaji, Head of the Dr. K.V. Rao Scientific Society and Chief Guest at the event, said, “When science is taken out of the classroom and placed into students’ hands, curiosity naturally follows. Initiatives like STEP prove that innovation in education doesn’t require expensive infrastructure — only intent and imagination.”

Dr. K Ratna, Secretary and Founder Member of the Dr. K.V. Rao Scientific Society, who attended as Guest of Honour, appreciated the student-led approach and encouraged more youth-driven science outreach programmes in public schools.

To ensure sustained impact, all participating students received a specially designed STEP Science Handout, enabling them to replicate experiments at home using everyday household items.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Anuj added, “Our partnership with ISHVA Foundation and the Dr. K.V. Rao Scientific Society proves that resource scarcity does not mean intellectual scarcity. We are taking the lab to the students.”

The event featured around 15 science projects, open-air experimentation, and active interaction between students, educators, and visiting dignitaries — offering strong visual and educational value for science-driven school engagement.





