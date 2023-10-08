24 researchers of UoH figure in the Global top 2% of highly cited researchers

Hyderabad: Stanford University has recently published an update of its study of the global top 2% of most widely cited researchers in different disciplines. This ranking, considered one the most prestigious worldwide, is based on standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator (c-score). The October 2023 data update includes more than 210000 researchers from different countries, categorized under 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields.

The faculty are: Prof. Goverdhan Mehta, Prof. AS Raghavendra, Prof. MNV Prasad, Prof. Attipalli R Reddy, Prof. SR Shetye, Prof. D Narayana Rao, Prof. K Bhanu Sankara Rao, Prof. Pramod K Nayar, Prof. Soma Venugopal Rao, Dr. Satish Narayana Srirama, Dr. M. Muthamilarasan, Prof. Niyaz Ahmed, Prof Sachin Bhalekar, Prof. Alok Singh, Prof Arunasree MK, Prof. Lalitha Guruprasad, Prof DB Ramachary, Prof Chandrashekhar Rajadurai, Prof Ashwini Nangia, Prof Anunay Samanta and Dr. Suryadevara Nagender Kumar.

Dr. Chakraborty Sandipan and Dr. Pal Manojit are from Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Dr. Moram Sree Satya Bharati, Post Doctoral Researcher at UoH figures in the list.

With this, the fourth iteration of the Stanford study in which UoH has done expectedly well, we cement our place in global research indexes.

It is interesting and important to note that several of the researchers on the list have also received other distinctions. Professor Anunay Samanta and Professor Pramod Nayar are also winners of the Visitor’s Award from the President of India for their outstanding research in Chemistry and Arts and Humanities respectively. Prof. Niyaz Ahmed is a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee. Many are also elected Fellows of the prestigious Royal Societies: Professors Chandrashekhar and Ramachary (Chemistry), Professor Pramod K Nayar (English), among others.

Prof. K Bhanu Sankara Rao was a Pratt and Whitney Chair Professor, and Prof. Pramod K Nayar holds the UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies in the Department of English.

Prof. Goverdhan Mehta is the Kallam Anji Reddy Chair in the School of Chemistry and Prof. AS Raghavendra is IoE Research Chair Professor at School of Life Sciences. Prof. D. Narayana Rao was a Dr. Raja Ramanna Fellow.

UoH’s contributions to the global top 2 % are in multiple fields: pharmaceutical cocrystals, solid-state assemblies, spectroscopy and dynamics of short-lived species, protein sequence to structure and function correlation, nano-/micro scale molecules, green synthetic asymmetric methods and catalysts, molecular epidemiology, the biology of epigenetic gene regulation, nutrigenomics and stress biology of millet species, plant biochemistry environmental biotechnology, photosynthesis and carbon sequestration in higher plants, evolutionary algorithms and swarm intelligence techniques, cloud computing and the Internet of Things, wireless sensor networks, ultrafast lasers, dynamical systems and fractional differential equations, Human Rights and Literature, among several others. In a unique distinction, UoH's Prof Pramod K Nayar is the only Indian university researcher in the field of Literary Studies in the global top 2%.

With 21 of UoH faculty in the global top 2% covering such a wide range of areas, UoH’s status as a research university has been reiterated.

The University continues its track record of excellent achievements by the faculty members, where its faculty have won several prestigious awards and honours, bagged coveted prizes, secured competitive grants, and filed national and international patents. The University is also known for its publication record, wherein the faculty members continually publish their research findings in refereed journals of international repute.