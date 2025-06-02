5 students of Aakash Educational Services Limited from Hyderabad Become Top Scorers in JEE Advanced 2025

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces that 5 of its students from Hyderabad have Become Top Scorers in the prestigious JEE Advanced 2025, one of the toughest engineering entrance examinations. The results were announced by IIT Kanpur.

This outstanding performance highlights the dedication of the students, their relentless hard work, and the robust academic support provided by AESL’s expert faculty and comprehensive curriculum.

Notable students are Kotha Dhanush Reddy who secured AIR 74, Samhitha Poladi secured AIR 130, Harssh A Gupta secured AIR 210, Raghavan Epuri secured AIR 770 and Viswa Navadeep Gunje secured AIR 877 amongst others.

The students were a part of AESL’s classroom program designed specifically to crack the JEE Advanced. Widely considered one of the most rigorous entrance tests globally, JEE Advanced demands a deep conceptual understanding and strong problem-solving abilities.

Reflecting on their journey, the students said, “We are thankful to Aakash for providing a solid academic foundation and consistent mentorship. The content and classroom coaching at AESL helped us master difficult concepts in a short span of time. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without their support.”

Congratulating the students, Dr. Dheeraj Mishra, Chief Academic & Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited, said: "These results are a reflection of the academic rigor and discipline that AESL instill in its students. We are incredibly proud of our achievers and wish them the very best in their future endeavors at IITs and beyond."

JEE Advanced is conducted annually for students who have qualified JEE Mains organized by one of the IITs yearly. While JEE Main is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other center-aided engineering colleges in India, JEE Advanced is considered as the sole prerequisite for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). However, Students must appear for JEE Main to sit for JEE Advanced.

Aakash offers comprehensive IIT-JEE coaching through various course formats tailored for high school and higher secondary school students. Recently, Aakash has intensified its focus on developing Computer-Based Training. Its innovative iTutor platform delivers recorded video lectures, enabling students to engage in self-paced learning and catch up on missed sessions. Moreover, mock tests simulate real exam conditions, equipping students with the necessary familiarity and confidence to tackle the examination effectively.