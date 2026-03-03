89% of Indian Parents Concerned About Teen Screen Time During Board Exams, States Data

As board exams are ongoing across India, anonymised usage data from the recently launched Child Online Protection (COP) app highlights a growing nationwide concern among parents about their children’s digital habits. The data reveals that 89% of Indian parents are worried about excessive screen time during exam season, citing its impact on focus, sleep cycles, and overall well-being

This concern is not limited to a few urban pockets, with insights drawn from families across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, as well as Tier-2 cities such as Jaipur and Lucknow, indicating that exam-related digital stress is becoming a common experience for households across the country.

A closer look at screen usage patterns during board exam months reveals a sharp divide between households that enforce digital boundaries and those that do not. Children without screen-time limits spend an average of 3 hours and 47 minutes per day on their devices, while households that actively use parental controls and structured digital rules see daily screen usage drop by more than 50%, bringing it closer to 90 minutes. This difference highlights how structured digital discipline, rather than complete restriction, plays a critical role during high-pressure academic periods.

Sandeep Kumar, founder of the COP app, said, “Board exams represent a particularly sensitive phase for both students and parents. While digital tools remain essential for learning, unmanaged screen exposure can significantly affect concentration and emotional well-being. Parents today are not seeking digital bans, but rather balanced and structured systems that help children perform better while preserving trust at home”.

Despite the academic pressure during board exam months, the data shows that over 68% of total screen time is spent on non-academic applications, including social media, gaming, entertainment and chat platforms. YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook account for the majority of teenage screen usage, underscoring the challenge parents face in balancing digital learning tools with constant digital distractions.

Timing of screen usage also emerges as a key concern. COP data indicates that screen activity peaks late at night, with the highest usage recorded between 10 PM and 1 AM during exam periods. Device unlock frequency rises sharply, averaging 110 to 130 unlocks per day, pointing to frequent digital interruptions throughout study hours. Compounding this issue, nearly 62% of monitored teens access entertainment or social media apps within 30 minutes before sleep, contributing to reduced sleep duration and fatigue during exam weeks.

Beyond academics and sleep, parents are also reporting noticeable emotional and behavioural changes. These include heightened pre-exam anxiety amplified by social media comparisons, peer pressure driven by constant group chats, fear of missing out, irritability linked to late-night gaming, and reduced family interaction. Reflecting these concerns, nearly 71% of parents believe excessive phone usage increases exam-related stress rather than helping relieve it, while one in three parents admit they struggle to enforce digital boundaries without triggering conflict at home.

Interestingly, parental anxiety during exam season is not limited to screen exposure alone. Geo-fencing alerts are among the most frequently triggered notifications on the COP platform, indicating that parents are also closely monitoring their children’s physical movement and safety, particularly during long study hours, coaching classes and late evenings.

With its India launch, COP aims to address these evolving concerns by equipping parents with tools to monitor screen time, set usage limits, track app activity and receive geo-fencing alerts. The platform positions itself as a support system for families seeking to build healthier digital habits during critical academic phases, while maintaining transparency, balance and trust between parents and children.