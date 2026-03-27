ACCA and CMA Course Duration Guide Best Finance Courses ACCA CFA CPA IFRS FRM Included

New Delhi [India], March 24: Finding an appropriate financial certification may be difficult for individuals who have to explore things related to careers, timelines, and ROI. When potential applicants are looking for an internationally accepted financial certification, many applicants will be considering doing the ACCA course and the CMA course on their timeline.

This blog is designed to help individuals better understand how long courses normally take, what factors typically impact course duration, and why students worldwide are choosing to go with Zell Education when pursuing a global career.

Understanding ACCA Course Duration

The ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) qualification is considered a global benchmark for anyone looking for a career in accounting, auditing, or finance and therefore is a popular choice.

How long does ACCA take to complete?

Typically, the ACCA course duration takes 2-3 years to complete, influenced by these three factors:

The number of exemptions you qualify for is based on your previous studies in either commerce or finance. Students with backgrounds in these areas may be able to skip certain ACCA exams.

The pace at which you study. There is flexibility offered by ACCA, allowing students to take multiple exams at the same time.

The overall pass rate for students taking all ACCA exams on their first try. The more papers you pass on your first attempt, the shorter the overall duration of your studies.

Courses consist of 13 papers and are organised into 3 levels:

Applied Knowledge

Applied Skills

Strategic Professional

In addition to completing the above papers, students must also complete:

Ethics and Professional Skills Module (EPSM)

A Practical Experience Requirement (PER)

Why Choose ACCA?

Through ACCA, students will be well prepared for various types of roles within:

Auditing organizations

Corporate finance operations

Tax and related consultative practices

If ACCA students receive appropriate direction and coaching, they can complete the program successfully and create a strong base to build their future international career.

CMA Course Duration: Fast-Track Your Career

CMA certification is for students who seek specialisation in Financial Planning, Management Accounting, and Business Strategy.

Duration of CMA Certification Program

The time it takes to get certified as a CMA is among the greatest benefits of this program, as the CMA course duration takes 6-9 months on average to obtain certification. If you want a speedy, accepted Financial Certification, CMA is a good choice.

The CMA program consists of two exams and focuses primarily on Financial Management and Strategic Decision-Making.

Limited-Time CMA Offer You Shouldn’t Miss

To make the CMA journey even more accessible, Zell Education is offering an exclusive benefit for new students:

Offer for All New CMA Registrations (Before 27 March)

Students who complete their CMA registration before 27 March will receive up to 60% off on exam fees if the fees are paid by 27 March.

If the exam fees are not paid by 27 March, students will still receive a 15% discount, with the offer valid until 30 June 2026.

This limited-time opportunity significantly reduces the cost of pursuing CMA, making it the perfect time to enrol and fast-track your career.

ACCA vs CMA: Which One Should You Choose?

Both of these are internationally accepted, but which one to choose is a function of what you expect from your career.

You should choose ACCA if you are looking for a broad accountancy qualification with the ability to travel anywhere and work.

If you would like to get into corporate finance and management positions faster, then you should consider taking the CMA.

Several students take both ACCA and CMA so they can expand their career potentials.

Other Top Finance Courses Offered by Zell Education

Zell Education has a variety of different internationally approved finance qualifications available to suit your chosen career path apart from the options of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) or Chartered Management Accountant (CMA)

1. Charted Financial Analyst (CFA)

The CFA qualification is best suited for careers in Investment Banking, Portfolio Management and Equity Research. Investment analysis and Financial Markets are the main areas of focus within this qualification.

2. Charted Public Accountant (CPA)

A CPA is the qualification most suited for employment within the fields of Accounting and Audit, and for Taxation professions, where you work in the United States or for Multinational Corporations.

3. Financial Risk Manager (FRM)

A Financial Risk Manager (FRM) qualification is designed for anyone looking to pursue a career in Financial Risk Management, Banking or Financial Risk Analysis. This qualification is considered a highly desirable qualification to have when working within Financial Services.

4. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Certificate

The IFRS Certificate has been designed to provide you with knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards, enabling you to contribute meaningfully to the International Financial Reporting sector of Accounting.

These qualifications, in addition to the ACCA or CMA, provide you with multiple options for building a successful career within the world of finance.

Why Choose Zell Education?

When thinking about professional certifications, having the right coaching Institute is key to your success. Still, why would Zell Education be the best choice to support you in getting your advanced finance certification?

Reason Why:

Access to expert faculty who are experienced professionals

A structured study plan that helps you complete your certification promptly

An approach that puts your learning first and allows you the time necessary to comprehend all material thoroughly.

Demonstrated Success

If you are pursuing the ACCA, CMA, or Another Finance Certification, having the appropriate Support System is essential in making certain that you remain on target with your studies and accomplish your objectives efficiently.

Final Thoughts

It’s important to understand the course timeline of the ACCA and the course timeline of the CMA when considering your future in finance, as an ACCA student will have to follow a full program for several years that is globally recognised, whereas a CMA student can complete their CMA in a matter of months with no coursework to follow their CMA.

Zell Education gives you access to the best quality coaching and exclusive opportunities, such as the CMA Promotion that runs for only three months, making it easy for you to get on a path to completing your CMA.

If you are serious about developing a global career in the finance field, now is your perfect opportunity to take the first step.