AI, Cybersecurity, digital and data skills emerge as most critical future capabilities: Report

The study draws responses from 2,800 students and working professionals ranging from early jobbers to senior management and 700 recruiters, CXOs, senior leaders and academic heads, spanning industries such as IT/ITeS, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, e-commerce, EdTech, government, FMCG, telecom and auto.

Digital, data and cybersecurity drive future hiring demand

Across the hiring ecosystem, digital and data skills consistently rank among the top three most critical capabilities for the next 3–5 years across all cohorts surveyed i.e. students, employees, recruiters, CXOs and academia. Early-career professionals demonstrate higher confidence than students in cybersecurity basics (64 vs 57), cloud tools (66 vs 56) and data analysis (67 vs 56), while senior management reports the highest overall confidence levels, reflecting experience-backed skill accumulation. Recruiters and CXOs continue to prioritise technical and domain-specific expertise, supported by project management and organisational skills, as organisations accelerate technology-led transformation. Notably, 86% of recruiters and CXOs express confidence in their ability to access skilled talent over the next 3–5 years, with internal reskilling and upskilling capacity (26%) and industry–academia partnerships (24%) cited as the strongest enablers of hiring confidence.

Mid-career talent, reskilling and institutional readiness

The study underscores the importance of mid-career professionals (6–15 years of experience) in India’s talent pipeline. While 47% of employers actively recruit from this segment, 38% of recruiters identify it as the most constrained talent pool, strengthening the case for continuous upskilling across career stages. Encouragingly, 69% of organisations increased their learning and development budgets in the past year, driven by business growth and digital transformation priorities. Additionally, 54% of employers run structured apprenticeship or internship programmes, while scalable EdTech partnerships are gaining traction as a preferred model for delivering industry-aligned, inclusive skilling at scale.

AI accelerates the shift from degree-led to skills-first hiring

As organisations integrate AI into business operations, hiring signals are becoming more precise and outcome-driven. The study reveals that 38% of respondents agree that employers increasingly value certifications and micro-credentials beyond traditional degrees, reflecting a clear move away from degree-only hiring norms. Encouragingly, this shift is accompanied by rising awareness among learners and professionals. 43% of respondents say they are aware of the specific skills employers expect, while an equal proportion actively track in-demand skills within their target industries, indicating stronger alignment between workforce aspirations and evolving industry needs.

Diversity-led skilling moves to the mainstream

The report highlights a clear shift in how organisations approach inclusion through capability building. 44% of organisations now explicitly integrate diversity and inclusion (D&I) goals into all skilling and development programmes, indicating that diversity-led skilling is increasingly embedded into core workforce strategies rather than treated as a standalone initiative. Employers report that early-career and first-generation graduates (53%) and women professionals (48%) are the primary beneficiaries of D&I-linked skilling initiatives, as organisations seek to widen participation in high-growth, technology-driven roles. Academic institutions mirror this intent, placing strong emphasis on supporting students from rural or underserved backgrounds (54%) and first-generation learners (49%) to improve employability outcomes.