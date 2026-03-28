AI in Education: Experts Emphasize Skills, Adaptation, and Human-Centric Learning

Hyderabad: The second session of the Hans India Education Awards 2026 explored the theme “What are the AI Trends in Education and How to Acquire Skills,” bringing together academic leaders and industry experts to discuss the evolving role of artificial intelligence in learning. The session featured Harish Reddy Gantla (Associate Professor, Vignan Institute of Technology and Science), N. B. V. Subbarao (Founder, Sabbu Innovative Classes Pvt. Ltd.), and Dr. Yuvaraju Chinnam (Pro Vice Chancellor, Malla Reddy Deemed to be University).

Speaking on the growing influence of AI, Harish Reddy Gantla reassured students and educators that artificial intelligence should be viewed as an enabler rather than a threat. “Many people worry about AI, but it is ultimately a tool designed to make human work easier. AI is not replacing jobs; it is transforming them,” he stated. He emphasized that students must focus on building strong technical skills as a first step, while also prioritizing practical implementation. According to him, learning should go beyond textbooks, encouraging students to explore tutorials and hands-on applications to stay relevant in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

N. B. V. Subbarao highlighted key AI domains such as machine learning, deep learning, adaptive learning, and generative learning, noting that these are shaping the future of education. He explained that AI-powered tools are enhancing personalized learning experiences, enabling students to grasp concepts more effectively. Addressing a common concern, he clarified that AI cannot replace teaching. “AI is only a part of the work. It supports educators but cannot substitute the human element in teaching,” he said, stressing the importance of teachers in guiding, mentoring, and inspiring students.

Dr. Yuvaraju Chinnam added that institutions must adapt to these technological advancements by integrating AI into curricula and fostering skill-based learning. He emphasized the need for continuous learning and adaptability among students to thrive in an AI-driven world.

The session concluded with a clear message: while AI is transforming education, success lies in embracing technology, acquiring practical skills, and maintaining the human touch in learning.