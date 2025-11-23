AI Vidya Launches with Mission to Train 1,00,000 AI Engineers from Underprivileged and Under-employed Families in the Next Five Years

Today marks the official launch of AI Vidya, a national initiative dedicated to democratizing access to Artificial Intelligence education for underserved communities across India. The organization has announced an ambitious mission to train 1,00,000 AI engineers within the next five years, focusing primarily on learners from underprivileged and under-employed households.

Founded by Raj Varma, AI Vidya aims to close the opportunity gap by offering industry-ready AI programs, full and partial scholarships, mentorship, and strong placement support — ensuring that economic or social background does not limit a student’s future.

Founder's Statement

“At AI Vidya, our mission is simple yet powerful:

Talent is universal, but opportunity must be created.

We are committed to giving students from underprivileged and under-employed families the chance to build meaningful careers in AI. Over the next five years, we will train 1,00,000 AI engineers and help transform not just individual lives, but entire families and communities.

AI is reshaping the future — and every young mind, regardless of their background, deserves the right to be part of that future.”

— Raj Varma, Founder, AI Vidya

Key Program Highlights

● Scholarships & Financial Aid: Reserved for students from disadvantaged backgrounds

● Industry-Aligned Curriculum: AI, GenAI, ML, LLMs, RAG, AI Agents & Cloud AI

● Hybrid Learning Model: Online modules, live mentorship, hands-on labs

● Career Pathways: Guided placements, employer partnerships, project portfolios

About AI Vidya

AI Vidya is a mission-driven education initiative founded by Raj Varma to create large-scale socio-economic impact by enabling access to world-class AI training. Its core vision is to empower 1,00,000 young Indians from underserved families to become job-ready AI engineers in five years.