Live
- My priority is sustainable farming, rural prosperity: Maharashtra's new agriculture minister
- First unit of Yadadri Thermal Power station dedicated to nation
- North Korea slams US, Japan for turning alliance into 'nuclear' coalition
- Meta’s AI Chief Yann LeCun Warns Musk’s Plan to Merge Research and Engineering May Stifle AI Innovation
- 'Operation Milap': 142 missing children, adults reunited by South-West Delhi Police in July
- Top South Korean, US diplomats reiterate 'resolute' commitment to North Korean denuclearisation
- SC declines plea to bring political parties under anti-sexual harassment law
- Nalli Nihari: A royal feast of slow-cooked mutton and fragrant spices
- From Auditions To Anthems
- Yo Yo Honey Singh reminisces Mafia Mundeer era
AICTE grants extension to Muffakham Jah College for 2025–26; Student admissions
Highlights
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has granted an extension of approval to...
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has granted an extension of approval to Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) for the academic year 2025–2026. MJCET, which offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in engineering, met the required AICTE standards for infrastructure, faculty, and student support to secure the extension.
Meanwhile, student admissions for the upcoming academic session are underway on campus. A steady flow of students has been reported as they complete admission and reporting formalities.
Next Story