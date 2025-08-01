AICTE grants extension to Muffakham Jah College for 2025–26; Student admissions

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has granted an extension of approval to Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) for the academic year 2025–2026. MJCET, which offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in engineering, met the required AICTE standards for infrastructure, faculty, and student support to secure the extension.

Meanwhile, student admissions for the upcoming academic session are underway on campus. A steady flow of students has been reported as they complete admission and reporting formalities.