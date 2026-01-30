All out-of-school children are child labourers: Padma Shri Shanta Sinha

Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee and child rights activist Shanta Sinha asserted that every child who remains outside the formal schooling system must be considered a child labourer, calling it a serious societal failure. She made this strong observation while addressing the 36th Annual Day Cultural Meet of Sister Nivedita School, held at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, on Thursday night.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Shanta Sinha emphasised that parental responsibility does not end with merely enrolling children in school. “Children are the most valuable asset of any family. Protecting their childhood, nurturing their curiosity, and ensuring their holistic development is a shared responsibility,” she said.

She strongly cautioned parents against excessive exposure of children to mobile phones and tablets, stating that unrestricted digital access—both at school and at home—poses a threat to children’s mental well-being and creativity. Stressing the need to preserve childhood in its true spirit, she said children must be allowed to grow in a free, open, and supportive environment, filled with real-life experiences and lasting memories.

Dr. W. G. Prasanna Kumar, Honourable President of the National Environmental Education Academic Network, who attended the event as a guest, described schooling as a joyful and transformative journey. He reminded parents that childhood is priceless and urged them to spend quality time with their children. He also highlighted the importance of introducing children to nature and environmental awareness at an early age.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Sudhakar Rao Polsani, Chairman of Sister Nivedita School, expressed gratitude to the institution’s Founder Chairman, Dr Velchala Kondala Rao, for his continued guidance and support. He credited the school’s consistent academic excellence to the dedication and commitment of its teaching faculty and appreciated the personalised attention given to every student.

Dr. T. Lalitha, Principal of Sister Nivedita School, presented the annual progress report and shared details of students’ achievements across academics and co-curricular fields. The programme also featured vibrant cultural performances by students, which captivated the audience and showcased their artistic talents. School Correspondent Harihar Prasad and Secretary Rama Devi Polsani, along with parents, teachers, and students, participated in the event.