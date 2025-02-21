Amity University Maharashtra Celebrates the Remarkable Achievements of the Graduating Class of 2024

Mumbai: Amity University, Mumbai, held a memorable convocation ceremony for the Class of 2024 on Tuesday, celebrating the exceptional achievements of 1,505 graduates, 178 medal winners and 32 PhD recipients. The event, held at Shree Shanmukhananda Hall, marked a significant milestone in the students’ academic careers, as they were recognized for their excellence in academics, research, and community service.

The ceremony also included the presentation of prestigious awards, including the Best All-Round Student Trophies and the 34 Gold, 35 Silver, and 15 Bronze medals. The Shri Baljit Shastri Award and Dr. K. Ashok Chauhan Scholarship were also presented, recognizing the hard work and dedication of students who excelled academically and contributed to the community.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome address by Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) A.W. Santhosh Kumar, followed by a speech from the Chancellor, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, who highlighted the university's dedication to shaping future leaders who are not only academically proficient but also socially responsible. He also added, “The achievements of our graduates reflect their hard work, determination, and the strong academic foundation they received here at Amity.”