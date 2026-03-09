Analysis: Class 12 Mathematics Exam Moderately Challenging

The Class 12 Mathematics examination was of moderate to moderately challenging difficulty, with some sections requiring careful time management, according to Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

Sharing her analysis of the paper, Dr. Kapur stated that while the overall difficulty level remained balanced, the length of the question paper and certain deviations from the expected pattern made it slightly demanding for students.

She noted that one particular five-mark question from the chapter on 3D Geometry drew attention from many students. The question involved the two-point form of the equation of a line, a concept not explicitly covered in the NCERT textbook, which led to some confusion among examinees.

Despite this, Dr. Kapur said that students with a strong grasp of concepts and thorough preparation based on NCERT were able to attempt the paper with confidence.