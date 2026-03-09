  1. Home
  2. Hans
  3. Education & Careers
Hans

Analysis: Class 12 Mathematics Exam Moderately Challenging

  • Created On:  9 March 2026 9:10 PM IST
Analysis: Class 12 Mathematics Exam Moderately Challenging
X

The Class 12 Mathematics examination was of moderate to moderately challenging difficulty, with some sections requiring careful time management, according to Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

Sharing her analysis of the paper, Dr. Kapur stated that while the overall difficulty level remained balanced, the length of the question paper and certain deviations from the expected pattern made it slightly demanding for students.

She noted that one particular five-mark question from the chapter on 3D Geometry drew attention from many students. The question involved the two-point form of the equation of a line, a concept not explicitly covered in the NCERT textbook, which led to some confusion among examinees.

Despite this, Dr. Kapur said that students with a strong grasp of concepts and thorough preparation based on NCERT were able to attempt the paper with confidence.

Tags

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam AnalysisModerate Difficulty Maths Paper3D Geometry Question ConfusionNCERT Based Exam PreparationTime Management in Board Exams
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Thousands join Rangotsav celebrations at BAPS Mandir in Gujarat’s Sarangpur

Over 75,000 devotees from throughout India and many other countries gathered in Sarangpur to celebrate the grand Pushpadolotsav (Festival of Colours) in the presence of HH Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Thousands join Rangotsav celebrations at BAPS Mandir in Gujarat’s Sarangpur

National News

More
Share it
X