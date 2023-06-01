Anil Chalamalasetty honored with doctor of science degree for pioneering sustainable energy 

Hyderabad: Anil Chalamalasetty, an accomplished Green Energy Innovator, Entrepreneur, Business Leader, CEO & MD of Greenko Group was honored with the prestigious degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by JNTU, Kakinada here on Thursday.

The degree was presented by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, in the presence of JNTU-K Vice Chancellor, Dr GVR Prasada Raju.



Anil Chalamalasetty's entrepreneurial journey spans over 25 years, during which he has made remarkable contributions to environmental sustainability and energy transition. His relentless pursuit of creating a positive impact for future generations has established him as a key figure in India's sustainable development landscape.

Anil's career began in the field of Information Technology, where he gained valuable experience working with Digi Tele Enterprises in India and London. Subsequently, he went on to found Greenko Group and Ace Group, organizations that have played instrumental roles in India's journey towards achieving its sustainability goals.

As a first-generation entrepreneur hailing from a humble background, Anil has been pivotal in positioning India as the only country among the G20 nations to meet its sustainability targets. His visionary leadership has been responsible for the development of over 10% of India's Renewable Energy capacity, contributing significantly to the country's energy transition.

Anil's commitment to his motherland and his dedication to societal progress prompted his relocation from the UK, where he enjoyed great success as a young IT entrepreneur, to India, where he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey. Today, he spearheads the construction of the world's largest electrolyser and integrated Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia plant in Kakinada, with an investment of approximately USD 3 Billion. This transformative initiative positions the region as a leading Hydrogen Hub, poised to cater to the global demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Furthermore, Anil's visionary actions have led to strategic partnerships with renowned organizations such as John Cockerill, Belgium, for the establishment of the world's largest Electrolyser manufacturing facility in India. This collaboration positions India as a preferred destination for low-carbon product manufacturing, offering an alternative to China.