Another Feather in the Cap for Foster Billabong High International School

With many awards to its credit this is another feather in the cap for this Premier Institute, Foster Billabong High International School (FBHIS).

Education Today ranks schools under different parameters and this is conducted across the country and the ranking is based on user perceptions through a voting methodology.

About the School

FBHIS started its operations in June 2012, under the aegis of Poosha Educational Society, established in 1995 by the Director Mrs. Sunitha Rani has grown and come a long way in spreading meaningful education.

This Co-educational school comprises from Pre-school to Grade 12. Set at an accessible distance from the city limits located at Saket, Kapra, ECIL, Hyderabad - the Campus is spread in an area of 2.8 acres of land with 75,000 Sq ft. built in area. With State-of-the-art infrastructure and world class amenities the school reflects the sustainable footprints being followed.

Preschools KANGAROO KIDS in Sainikpuri, Himayath Nagar and GachiBowli with its high standards of teaching – learning process and a global perspective in every aspect of learning.

FBHIS strives to Create Community Awareness to increase Community Participation in Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes. (CSR).

A gamut of Co-Curricular activities along with academics allow Fosterites to apply their learning as that will enable them to stand out while they face the global competitive world.

Efforts are directed towards sustainable teaching and learning models where the learner is pro-active and develops the core skills to adapt to the social, economic, and environmental transformation.

The school leads on to tap the resources of the Alumni under the sustainable education initiatives to help the students in acquiring the spirit of giving back to the society.