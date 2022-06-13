Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

Technology-wise, our education system should upgrade and implement college-industry connect programmes. They should be facilitated at the end of every semester for all professional courses from time to time so that students are well versed with the ongoing trends that are aligned with the industry. Earning a degree certificate along with the right set of skills can take you to places. Keeping this in view, students should be made aware of the nuances of varied industries and exposed to appropriate skills. Eventually, acquiring degree certificates and skill development should go hand-in-hand.

- Goutam Bharadwaj Mukku, B Tech graduate, Visakhapatnam

Skill development is a significant drive to address poverty reduction by improving employability and inclusive growth. It facilitates a cycle of high productivity, increased employment opportunities, income growth and over all development. For the last few years, the government has laid the foundation for a sustainable skill development ecosystem, however, it is now time to further build and bank upon it by leveraging the New Education Policy (NEP) to reap the benefits of our unique demographic dividend. The ongoing skilling initiatives would need to be turned around and tweaked accordingly to inculcate the approach and spirit of the NEP. I hope the students and educational institutions change their perspective and plan as per the needs of the industry and the nation. This would ensure the formation of a strong human capital base ready to serve the nation targeting self-reliance and also engage with the world from a position of strength and valour.

- Uday Kiran Lakkineni, Dean, Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Guntur

Achievements and skills should be taken into consideration rather than the number of degrees and diplomas. This should be the criterion throughout the country. Through this we can ensure all-round development in the country.

- P Ernest Moses, Director, Nivya Vocational Jr College, Rajamahendravaram

The present day students are deprived of employability skills and they should be imparted adequate training to overcome the deficiency. This will ensure that they will not lag behind in securing jobs. Many of the students don't possess writing skills and hence they should be trained in the art of writing. They should be trained in the matter of communicative skills as well as soft skills. In order to be in touch with the latest trends in science and technology the students should have a thorough knowledge of English. Nowadays the student is no longer a local man but a citizen of the world. And hence, knowledge of English language is essential. Hence, the government must draft a suitable committee to recommend imparting of these skills to the students. The government can bring down the unemployment problem by producing graduates who posses skills in their subjects of interest.

- Bhamidipati Bhaskara Sharma, medical representative, Kakinada

My daughter is studying +2 (MPC) in a private college in Tirupati and she is a clever student in her class. She has only bookish knowledge which will not help her after her education in getting a job in a company or factory. So, giving skill-based training along with the regular course will help the students in getting jobs immediately after their degree or PG. Even B Tech students these days are having only bookish knowledge and they lack practical knowledge which is detrimental to the future of a student.

- C Harikiran, parent, Subhash Nagar, Tirupati

There is no skill-based training in the present education system. Hence, the students after their bachelor's degree are not getting jobs. Students are coming out from colleges only with certificates and not skills. Thus they are finding it difficult to secure jobs in the industrial sector. To cope with the existing competition, skill-based education is essential for students to get jobs.



- V Balakishore, Amara Raja employee, Karakambadi