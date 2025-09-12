AWPO job fair marks AWWA day with empowerment drive

Hyderabad: The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day, the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) Regional Office, under HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), hosted a Job Fair at Secunderabad Military Station aimed at empowering Army widows and dependents. The event was inaugurated by Major General Ajay Mishra, General Officer Commanding, TASA, alongside Shyamjali Misra, Chairperson, Family Welfare Organisation, TASA, on Thursday. Their presence and motivational address set a tone of encouragement and solidarity, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to the welfare of its extended family.

Colonel BG Budhori, Director AWPO (AP & Telangana), briefed the dignitaries on the fair’s objectives and outcomes. Organised in collaboration with Magic Bus Foundation and 15 corporate partners—including FactSet, Wipro, HDFC, Pramerica Life, Cult-fit, TOMCOM, and Make My Uniform—the fair offered diverse employment avenues across fintech, IT, insurance, fitness, overseas placements, and garment sectors.

Out of 129 registered participants, 75 were shortlisted and 5 secured job offers, reflecting the fair’s tangible impact. The initiative not only provided career opportunities but also instilled confidence and hope among attendees striving for financial independence.

The event underscored AWPO’s pivotal role in bridging the gap between corporate India and the Army community, offering a dignified platform for widows and dependents to rebuild their lives. As part of AWWA Day celebrations, the job fair stood as a symbol of resilience, empowerment, and the enduring support system within the Armed Forces.