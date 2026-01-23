Balaghat Emerges as Employment Innovation Hub | Jobsahi–Satpuda Initiative

Balaghat Emerges as a Hub for Employment Innovation with Jobsahi–Satpuda Two-Day National Initiative

Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh will host a major employment and technology-focused initiative on 25 and 26 January 2026, as Jobsahi, in association with the Satpuda Education Group, brings together industry, institutions, and youth on a single integrated platform. The two-day program aims to address India’s employability challenges through direct hiring, digital infrastructure, and long-term career enablement, while also commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Satpuda Education Group.

This initiative reflects a growing shift in India’s workforce landscape from fragmented hiring models toward transparent, technology-driven employment systems designed specifically for Bharat’s needs.

Day One: Open Mega Campus Drive – Transparent and Inclusive Hiring

On 25 January 2026, an Open Mega Campus Drive will be organized at Satpuda Engineering College, Manjhapur, Balaghat. The drive will feature participation from over 100 reputed companies, collectively offering more than 8,000 direct job opportunities across multiple sectors.

The hiring drive is open to candidates from ITI, Polytechnic, Engineering, 10th–12th pass, and Graduate backgrounds. A core strength of the initiative is its direct interview-based recruitment model, ensuring candidates interact directly with employers without agents, intermediaries, or misleading online processes.

The campus drive is fully open and inclusive, welcoming youth from Balaghat, nearby districts, and other states across India. All recruitment decisions will be handled directly by participating companies, ensuring transparency, fairness, and merit-based selection.

Day Two: Jobsahi App Launch and Career Enablement Sessions

The second day, 26 January 2026, will focus on the official launch of the Jobsahi mobile application, alongside Expert Talks, Career Guidance Sessions, and Industry Interactions. These sessions will be led by industry professionals, career strategists, and education leaders, offering insights into evolving job markets, skill requirements, and sustainable career planning.

The day will also include cultural and commemorative programs marking 25 years of Satpuda Education Group, highlighting its contribution to education, social development, and workforce readiness.

Jobsahi: Building India’s Digital Employability Infrastructure

Jobsahi is a next-generation digital employment and placement ecosystem created to bridge the gap between technical talent and verified industry demand in India. The platform is operated by Satpuda Skilltech Private Limited and receives institutional guidance from the Satpuda Education Group, governed by Maharana Pratap Shikshan Samiti.

Guided by its philosophy “Job Aapki Jeb Mein,” Jobsahi is a mobile-first, Bharat-centric platform built on trust, verification, and transparency. It is designed not merely as a job portal, but as a National Employability Infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale hiring, institutional placement tracking, and workforce governance.

Addressing Structural Gaps in India’s Employment System

India produces over 70 lakh technical graduates annually from ITI, Polytechnic, and Engineering streams. Despite this scale, challenges persist:

More than 80% of candidates lack professionally structured profiles

Employers face difficulty accessing verified and job-ready candidates

Educational institutions lack digital placement tracking and analytics

Jobsahi integrates job seekers, recruiters, and institutions into a single technology-driven ecosystem, improving efficiency, credibility, and outcomes across the employment lifecycle.

Core Components of the Jobsahi Platform

Job Seeker Mobile App: Free resume creation, job discovery, and alerts

Recruiter Dashboard: Verified hiring tools, filters, and analytics

Institute Dashboard: Digital placement tracking and reporting

Admin Panel: Verification, governance, and fraud prevention

Skill & Content Module: Employability enhancement resources

Support & Communication Layer: Transparent coordination across stakeholders

Institutional Foundation: Satpuda Education Group

With over 26 years of experience, the Satpuda Education Group operates 20+ educational institutions, trains 10,000+ students annually, and has contributed to 50,000+ placements. Its institutions are recognized by AICTE, RGPV, CBSE, and DGT (NCVT), providing Jobsahi with strong institutional credibility and national reach.

Leadership and Strategic Guidance

Jobsahi is led by Sanjeev Mishra (Co-Founder & CEO), Anshul Jaiswal (Co-Founder & COO), and Nitesh Sadarangani (CTO). Strategic direction and expansion guidance are provided by senior advisors Bhuvan Damahe, Kishor Kumar Bhandari, Vivekanand Tiwari, and Muktanand Gautam (Chief Business Growth & Expansion Advisor).

Looking Forward

The Balaghat initiative represents a foundational step toward a more transparent, inclusive, and scalable employment ecosystem in India. By combining institutional strength, industry participation, and digital innovation, Jobsahi is positioning itself as a long-term solution for connecting education, skills, and employment.

Contact & Digital Presence

📞 +91 6262604110

🌐 Website: https://jobsahi.com/

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jobsahiofficial