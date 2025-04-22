Balancing safety and privacy in the era of AI surveillance

There was a time when security meant a locked door, a streetlight, and maybe a watchful neighbour. Then came cameras—silent observers capturing every movement, every anomaly. But does simply recording crime prevent it?

Security has changed. Cities face more complexity, threats are less predictable, and basic surveillance is not enough anymore. Just seeing events unfold does not work; preventing problems before they happen matters most. Surveillance is moving from watching to acting.

The Numbers Behind the Shift

The global video surveillance market will reach USD 163.13 billion by 2030, as demand grows for safer environments as per Mordor Intelligence. Governments keep investing, with China using over 626 million cameras, according to Comparitech. The UK has changed crime prevention strategies through new monitoring approaches as per news reports

But do more cameras actually improve safety? That is what matters. Cameras record everything without understanding context. They see movement but miss intention. They capture crimes without stopping them. Effective surveillance is not about camera count—it is about using the information properly.

Modern Surveillance: Beyond Recording

As technology advances, surveillance is shifting from passive observation to active engagement. This evolution is critical in a world where threats are increasingly complex, and response time can be the difference between preventing a crisis or reacting too late. Traditional methods, like simply observing footage, fall short in this fast-paced environment.

Crowd Management

A live surveillance feed can show thousands of people at a stadium or a festival, but it won’t tell you when the energy shifts, when tension rises, or when a peaceful gathering could turn chaotic. AI-powered systems, however, can analyze movement patterns, detect anomalies, and trigger alerts before situations spiral out of control.

When unusual crowds gather in restricted areas or panic-like movements appear, officials can step in early. Traditional monitoring could not do this.

Crime Detection

When it comes to crime detection, a lone CCTV feed capturing someone pacing outside a high-security zone might seem unremarkable. But when AI correlates this data with past movement patterns, vehicle tracking, and behavioural cues, it tells a different story. That’s why in Sweden, AI-driven crime monitoring helped cut gun-related homicides by 35%, as per Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (BRA). A camera captures a moment. AI changes the outcome.

This helps in cities where crime happens quickly. Instead of reviewing footage after crimes, better monitoring flags suspicious activity immediately, helping police act sooner. This changes everything from reaction to prevention.

Criminal Profiling and Prediction

In case of criminal profiling, the ability to identify threats before they escalate is a game-changer. Basically, AI pulls in raw data from multiple sources - CCTV footage, law enforcement records, public databases, even social media activity. It then analyses behavioural patterns, identifying anomalies based on past movements, known risk factors, and predictive modeling.

Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCCs)

These are not just rooms with screens. They serve as central hubs where video, sensors, emergency systems, and prediction tools work together. ICCCs do not just collect information—they make sense of it, linking separate events to find patterns. This improves decisions and speeds up responses.

(The author is Founder & CEO, Echelon Edge Pvt Ltd)