Live
- Air Pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to run in all 70 Delhi assembly constituencies on Nov 2
- RBI fines 3 Gujarat banks for breach of norms
- Killing of non-local labourer will not go unpunished: J&K Lieutenant Governor
- Extreme heat projected to increase cardiovascular deaths: Study
- Men's ODI WC: Farooqi, Rahman star with ball as Afghans restrict Sri Lanka to 241
- Datta Peeta row comes to forefront yet again, Sri Rama Sena opposes Islamic rituals
- Hundreds of patients, people stuck in Gaza: UN
- Bengal school job case: CBI gears up to question WBBPE President
- Telangana students make mark at Fistball Championship in Chennai
- ICMR data leak reveals personal info of 81.5 cr Indians: Report
Just In
Bengal school job case: CBI gears up to question WBBPE President
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI has geared up to question West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) President Gautam Paul after SC rejected his plea for protection against CBI investigation in Bengal school job case.
Kolkata : Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI has geared up to question West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) President Gautam Paul after SC rejected his plea for protection against CBI investigation in Bengal school job case.
The central agency sleuths are also gearing up to summon and question the Board’s Deputy Secretary Partha Karmakar, whose similar plea for protection was rejected by the apex court on Monday, sources said.
On October 18, the Calcutta High Court directed CBI to include Paul as well in investigation in the Bengal school job case.
Justice Gangopadhyay has also authorised CBI to take Paul in custody for questioning in case of non-cooperation on this part in the investigation process. Paul has also been asked to be present at CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata on Wednesday evening. Justice Gangopadhyay also directed CBI to question Karmakar in the matter.
However, Paul and Karmakar challenged the order of the Calcutta High Court and also sought protection from any coercive action against them in the matter. However, on Monday, that protection plea was not granted by the apex court, which also sought CBI’s explanation in the matter.