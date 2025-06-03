Beyond the degree: How skills are becoming essential in today’s job market

For many years, the conventional education model has put strong focus on degrees as the final score of a student’s potential and employability. But the employment landscape is evolving—and at lightning speed. Employers today are less concerned with paper qualification and more with what someone can do. With a wave of automation, AI, and fluid job descriptions reshaping the working world, skills have become the real differentiator.

While degrees remain a starting point, they’re no longer a destination—they’re merely the gateway. The world of work now requires flexibility, cross-functional proficiency, and moment-by-moment problem-solving. A programmer can be asked to know UI/UX, a mechanical engineer to collaborate with data analysts, and a marketing pro to operate AI software. Because boundaries are breaking down, students no longer only need knowledge but also agility—the kind that flows from experiential learning and ongoing upskilling.

This change has also been highlighted by the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025. It estimates that by 2030, about 22% of existing jobs will be dramatically changed because of automation, AI, and other forces of transformation. Although 92 million jobs will be lost, about 170 million new jobs will be created, leading to a net increase of 78 million jobs. The report also points out that almost 40% of job competencies will be altered by the year 2030, with a focus on the increasing relevance of technological skills as well as human skills such as creative thinking and flexibility. It clearly indicates that critical thinking, problem-solving, and hands-on technical skills will be the most sought-after competencies. Likewise, as per the Economic Survey 2023-24, 65% of India’s rapidly expanding population is below the age of 35 years, and most of them are not skilled enough to meet the demands of a contemporary economy. It also asserted that only 51.25% of the nation’s youth are considered employable, as per estimates. These figures indicate the urgent necessity to synchronise learning with the requirements of the industry.

This transformation is identified at the national policy level as well. India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a notable step in this direction. It places significant emphasis on experiential learning, practical orientation, and vocational training. Being based on flexibility, skill creation, and practice-oriented learning, the policy aims to make education industry-focused and solution-oriented towards real-world challenges.

However, the implementation is most important. Whereas most educational institutions still depend very much on the traditional classroom lectures and theoretical examinations, an increasing number are adopting production-based and action learning frameworks. These extend beyond mock-up labs to cover functional manufacturing centres and live project centres where students are trained under real-time situations.

From digital design and precision machining to renewable energy systems and food technology, such centres give students hands-on, immersive learning experiences that cannot be provided in any textbook.

This method doesn’t only develop technical competencies—it fosters problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and responsibility. Students work with actual materials, equipment, and deadlines, learning to achieve industry expectations and deadlines. The experience also familiarises them with cost effectiveness, quality assurance, and collaboration—key factors in any contemporary workplace.

Consistent with the suggestions in NEP 2020, flexible academic paths such as lateral entry into degrees are picking up speed. With flexibility, holders of diplomas or working professionals can leverage learning done earlier and join higher programmes without duplication. It also echoes a larger transformation: appreciating what a student knows and is able to do, as opposed to how long they have stayed in formal studies.

The result of such an ability-integrated model of education is obvious—graduates are industry-ready, assured, and better employable. They have the theoretical grounding and practical proficiency to be immediately effective. Such a two-fold ability is exactly what employers want more and more: individuals with the ability to adjust, to contribute, and to lead in fast-changing workplaces.

As the distinction between workplace preparedness and academic education further blurs, it’s increasingly apparent that the degree itself no longer assures success. Skills—demonstrable, usable, and relevant—are the actual game-changers in today’s competitive landscape.

(The author is Vice Chancellor, Centurion University, Odisha)