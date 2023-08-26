Live
- Big turnout for EducationUSA University Fair in Hyderabad
EducationUSA at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Hyderabad hosted a university fair today in Hyderabad.
Over 3,000 students interested in studying in the United States registered for the event, which featured in-person discussions with U.S. universities representatives, EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Consulate visa officials.
Acting U.S. Consul-General and Consular Chief Rebekah Drame opened the event, which kicked off in Hyderabad to be followed by an eight-city tour of India, including Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, and concluding in Bengaluru on September 3rd.
Representatives from 40 accredited universities and colleges in the United States participated, representing a diverse geographical and academic landscape and offering a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. Visa officials from the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad also attended to answer questions about the U.S. student visa application process.
Ms. Drame remarked on the growing ties and strength of U.S.-India educational partnerships, adding that these in-person events are important to help students and parents make informed choices about U.S. higher education options, learn about the U.S. students visa application process, and become aware of other aspects of studying and living in the United States.
“The mission of EducationUSA is, at its core, to help the millions of students it works with every year have a successful future,” she stated